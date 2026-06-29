Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments start this week and you could get over $200
It's the first payment of this new benefit.
Payments of the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit are going out this week.
Some eligible Canadians can get more than $200 from the first installment of this federal benefit.
It's one of the government payments administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) that's issued through direct deposits into bank accounts and cheques sent to mailboxes.
Here's what you need to know about the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, including who's eligible, when to expect a payment from the CRA in July and how much money you can get.
What is the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit?
Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is a tax-free payment to help individuals and families with low and modest incomes manage the "rising costs of everyday essentials" like groceries.
Payments are issued quarterly in July, October, January and April.
This is a new federal benefit to replace the GST/HST credit.
Who is eligible for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit?
You're eligible for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit if you:
- are a resident of Canada for tax purposes in the month before the CRA makes a payment
- are a resident of Canada for tax purposes at the start of the month when a payment is made
- are at least 19 years old
- if you're under 19 years old, you must have (or had) a spouse or common-law partner, or be (or used to be) a parent and live (or lived) with your child
Also, you could be entitled to receive the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit if your adjusted family net income in 2025 was less than the following maximum income level thresholds:
- $60,012 for single individuals with no children
- $64,232 for married or common-law individuals with no children
- $68,912 with one child
- $73,592 with two children
- $78,272 with three children
- $82,952 with four or more children
Parents who share custody of a child could be eligible for half of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit for that child.
You don't need to apply for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit. If you file your tax return every year, the CRA will automatically check your eligibility, and you'll receive any payments you're entitled to.
How much money can you get from the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit?
The payment amounts of your Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit are based on your adjusted family net income, your marital status and the number of children under 19 years old in your care who are eligible for the Canada Child Benefit, Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit or both.
For the benefit period from July 2026 to June 2027, you could get up to:
- $679 if you are a single individual
- $890 if you are married or have a common-law partner
- $234 for each eligible child under the age of 19
- $445 for the first eligible child in a single-parent family
That breaks down to quarterly payments of up to:
- $169.75 if you are a single individual
- $222.50 if you are married or have a common-law partner
- $58.50 for each eligible child under the age of 19
- $111.25 for the first eligible child in a single-parent family
When is the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment date?
The first Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment date is Friday, July 3, 2026.
How do you receive Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments?
If you have direct deposit set up with the CRA, your Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment will automatically be deposited into your bank account.
If you aren't registered for direct deposit payments from the CRA, you'll get a paper cheque delivered to your mailbox.
According to the CRA, direct deposits and cheques are issued on the scheduled payment dates each quarter, but could take a few days to arrive. Since cheques are sent through the mail, that process takes longer than direct deposits.
You're being asked to wait five to 10 business days before contacting the CRA about a potential missed payment.
If your quarterly Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment is less than $50, you won't receive payments each quarter. Instead, you'll get the entire amount you're entitled to as a lump sum payment in July.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.