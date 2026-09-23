Anand to see if Netanyahu is crossing Canadian airspace with arrest warrant in effect
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she is checking on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an international arrest warrant, will be travelling through Canadian airspace on Thursday.
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in 2024 for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu is set to visit New York on Thursday and Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he will be arrested if he enters Canada
Foreign dignitaries need to request permission from Ottawa three working days before flying through Canadian airspace.
Legal experts have criticized Canada for allowing Netanyahu's plane to enter Canadian airspace on previous occasions despite the arrest warrant, which the U.S. does not recognize.
Anand says she has asked her department to provide information about "this particular flyover," adding that Canada has strong views on what she called crimes against humanity.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.
By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.