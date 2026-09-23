Anand to see if Netanyahu is crossing Canadian airspace with arrest warrant in effect

Anand checking Netanyahu's travel plans
Anand checking Netanyahu's travel plans
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand participates in a scrum with journalists on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she is checking on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an international arrest warrant, will be travelling through Canadian airspace on Thursday.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in 2024 for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu is set to visit New York on Thursday and Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he will be arrested if he enters Canada

Foreign dignitaries need to request permission from Ottawa three working days before flying through Canadian airspace.

Legal experts have criticized Canada for allowing Netanyahu's plane to enter Canadian airspace on previous occasions despite the arrest warrant, which the U.S. does not recognize.

Anand says she has asked her department to provide information about "this particular flyover," adding that Canada has strong views on what she called crimes against humanity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 22 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

You could be a winner!

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash but wants cheaper price

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash

I moved from Ontario to the Maritimes – These 5 East Coast norms were major culture shocks

Planning a move east? Read this first! 👀

Suspect in Belleville, Ont., synagogue shooting has died, police watchdog confirms

Ontario synagogue shooting suspect has died: SIU

This breathtaking Ontario restaurant is the only 2-star Michelin spot in the province

It's also been named Canada's best restaurant.

Carney pledges $100 million aid for Palestinians, mulls RCMP training in Gaza

Carney pledges $100 million for Palestinians

I compared Loblaws, Sobeys & Metro loyalty prices — Here's where I found the best deals

Some had discounts of up to $4 per item — that can add up fast! 💰

Mount Jack wildfire is burning out of control near Sooke, B.C.

New out-of-control fire grows near Sooke, B.C.

This 2-hour train ride from Ottawa whisks you away to Canada's best autumn town

Leave the car at home this fall. 🍂 🚞