Canada to join European ban on Israeli settlement goods amid rising violence

Canada joining ban of Israeli settlement goods
Canada joining ban of Israeli settlement goods
Members of the Israeli forces move on a street during a military raid in the West Bank town of Anata, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
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Ottawa is joining European nations pledging to ban imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Canada, the United Kingdom, France and other countries are accusing Israel of enabling settler violence and working to expand settlements that are widely understood to be illegal under international law.

In a joint statement, those countries say they "will bring forward national measures to ban trade in settlement goods" and are joining others condemning the Israeli government over the "rapidly deteriorating" situation for Palestinians.

Twelve countries, including Canada, used the statement to describe Israeli actions as "tantamount to the annexation of Palestinian land and forcible displacement of the Palestinian population."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog says the move amounts to interference in his country's ongoing national election.

Canada last month issued an advisory to businesses warning them of legal and financial risks for commercial activities linked to Israeli settlements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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