This breathtaking Ontario restaurant is the only 2-star Michelin spot in the province
It's also been named Canada's best restaurant.
Who's hungry? You can enjoy next-level dining at this Ontario restaurant. Offering stunning views, incredible cuisine, and European flair, it's a dreamy spot for a meal out.
The destination remains Ontario's only two-star Michelin restaurant and has also been dubbed Canada's best restaurant, making it a bucket-list spot for foodies.
The Michelin Guide has unveiled its 2026 selection for Toronto & Region, highlighting acclaimed spots both in the heart of the city and beyond Toronto's borders.
Restaurant Pearl Morissette, located in the Niagara Region's Jordan Station, has retained its two-star rating from 2025, cementing its place among the region's top culinary spots.
Nesteld on a sprawling 42-acre property, the destination includes a restaurant, winery, orchard, farm and bakery, creating an immersive experience that's different from your typical outing.
According to its website, the property embraces a "European ideal of destination dining in the heart of agriculture," with a focus on local ingredients and sustainability.
Set inside a Scandinavian-inspired barn, the venue's dining room sits on the upper level and is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows. From your table, you can soak up the gorgeous views overlooking the property's gardens and lush farmland.
The seasonal menu features a prix fixe lineup rooted in French cuisine, with dishes showcasing ingredients from the surrounding area.
"With great pride for Canadian ingredients and respect for the seasons, Chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson make the most of their surroundings to enhance their spontaneous tasting menu's dishes, as in roasted guinea hen with chanterelles, mokum carrot and fig," the Michelin Guide says.
The experience also includes juice pairings, and you don't want to leave without trying the creamy hogweed ice cream sandwich and freshly baked madeleines.
Restaurant Pearl Morissette was named Canada's best restaurant by Canada's 100 Best earlier this year, adding to its list of accolades.
Tables at Restaurant Pearl Morissette can be tough to snag, so you'll want to plan ahead if you're hoping to dine here. Reservations can be made through Tock.
While you're in the area, it's worth a stop at the RPM Bakehouse in Jordan Village. The Bib Gourmand cafe and bakery sources produce from Restaurant Pearl Morissette's farm and garden, along with other local ingredients, and serves up breakfast, lunch, pastries and breads.
Set among the rolling countryside of Niagara and home to two Michelin stars, Restaurant Pearl Morissette offers a beautiful dining experience just a road trip from Toronto.
Restaurant Pearl Morissette
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Farm-to-table, French
Address: 3953 Jordan Rd., Jordan Station, ON