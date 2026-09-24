CSIS is hiring for IT jobs that pay up to $106,000 a year and don't require much experience

Recent and upcoming grads are eligible to apply.

sign with government of canada logo at csis headquarters

CSIS sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring IT professionals and graduates to work as analysts.

You can earn close to or more than $100,000 a year with these Government of Canada jobs.

The federal intelligence agency needs to staff current IT Analyst vacancies in Ottawa, Ontario and anticipated openings in Gatineau, Quebec.

Some specialties for this job include IT/cybersecurity, IT service management and support, IT end user systems, cloud infrastructure (platforms), network technology and security, IT application support/system administration, communication technology, mechanical and electrical engineering, and business intelligence.

If you graduated recently or are graduating soon, you're eligible to apply for an IT Analyst position.

The salary for these CSIS jobs is $87,459 to $106,386 per year.

You must have graduated or be graduating from a two-year post-secondary program with a specialization in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cybersecurity, data analysis, business analytics, data science, or another relevant specialty.

An equivalent combination of education, training, and experience will also be considered.

If you have a technologist diploma or professional technologist equivalency designation, you need two years of relevant experience.

If you have an undergraduate degree, you need one year of relevant experience.

Some of the IT Analyst positions require you to work flexible hours that extend beyond the typical workday. Also, for some positions, you must be available for a rotational shift within a 24/7 work environment.

You need to be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance. The process includes a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation with credit and financial verifications.

The deadline to apply is October 30, 2026.

IT Analyst

Salary: $87,459 to $106,386

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa and Gatineau

Who Should Apply: You must have graduated or be graduating from a two-year post-secondary program with a specialization in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cybersecurity, data analysis, business analytics, data science, or another relevant specialty.

You need two years of relevant experience if you have a technologist diploma or professional technologist equivalency designation.

If you have an undergraduate degree, you only need one year of relevant experience.

Apply On CSIS Careers

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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