Two killed in head-on crash involving wrong-way driver on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C.

Two killed in head-on crash on Highway 1 in B.C.
Two killed in head-on crash on Highway 1 in B.C.
Traffic moves along Highway 1 as heavy rain falls in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Writer

Two people have been killed in a head-on crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., after police say the driver of a pickup drove in the wrong direction and collided with another vehicle.

The BC Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday, as police received a report of the truck driving eastbound in the westbound lanes and crashing into a sedan.

Police say two passengers in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene, while the vehicle's driver was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was arrested, and police say alcohol likely contributed to the crash.

Highway 1 through Burnaby in Metro Vancouver reopened hours later after emergency responders and investigators processed the scene. 

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of the crash between 1st Avenue and Gaglardi Way from midnight to 12:30 and witnessed the collision to contact investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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