Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this cozy little Ontario town tucked between 2 lakes
It's brimming with small-town charm.
If you're dreaming of trading the city for a quieter life in Ontario, this charming village might be worth checking out.
With rushing waterfalls, waterfront views, cozy cafes and a charming downtown, the small town has lots to offer year-round, and its scenery is especially pretty when the leaves begin to change in the fall.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers which Canadian small town they'd love to move to, and this quaint waterside community was one of the places mentioned.
Located in the Kawartha Lakes region, Fenelon Falls is known as the "Jewel of the Kawarthas." The village sits between Cameron Lake and Sturgeon Lake, with waterways, waterfalls, local shops, restaurants and historic attractions.
The village has around 2,500 permanent residents, so it offers a very different pace of life from Ontario's larger cities. The population grows during the warmer months as cottagers and visitors flock to the area.
According to Explore Fenelon Falls, "the 'Jewel' sparkles with geographical beauty, offering waterfalls, waterways, the gorge, and all that nature has to offer."
During the autumn months, you can take in that scenery without going far from the village's downtown. You can wander along the leafy streets, pop into local boutiques and cozy up in a cafe before taking in the changing leaves around the waterways.
The area is also a good base for exploring the outdoors, with the 85-km Victoria Rail Trail passing through Fenelon Falls. The multi-use trail connects the village with other communities in Kawartha Lakes and is used for walking and cycling.
For some local history and culture, you can visit the Fenelon Falls Museum or catch a show at the Grove Theatre, a picturesque outdoor amphitheatre.
The village is also situated along the Trent-Severn Waterway, so you can watch boats pass through the locks and waterway.
Explore Fenelon Falls describes the community's residents as "friendly, warm and welcoming – embracing family values and country roots."
It also highlights that it's an "inclusive and supportive community that addresses the social, recreational and spiritual needs of its residents, with a focus on healthy living and well-being. Residents of Fenelon Falls live, work and play in the community, while feeling safe and secure alongside their neighbours."
While Fenelon Falls is a popular summer destination, its year-round population means the village isn't only a seasonal cottage community.
There are local shops, restaurants, services and community amenities for residents throughout the year.
Of course, moving to a small town comes with a very different lifestyle than living in Toronto or another major Ontario city. For those looking for more nature, a slower pace and lots of waterfront scenery, Fenelon Falls could be an option.
According to Zolo, the average cost for a house in Fenelon Falls was $882,461 in September 2026.
With its waterfalls, lakeside setting and cozy downtown, Fenelon Falls has the ingredients for a peaceful small-town lifestyle, and fall might just be one of the prettiest times to see what life there is like.