Readers say this Ontario village tucked between 2 lakes is 'better' than a trip to the US
No passport needed.
You don't need to bring your passport to enjoy an amazing getaway. This charming lakeside town in Ontario is a dreamy vacation spot, and proves you can have an incredible escape without heading to the U.S.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, readers were asked to name Ontario destinations that are better than a trip to the U.S. Among the suggestions in the comments, this picturesque town came up as one of the places locals say is well worth exploring.
Offering lakeside views, charming shops, and quaint streets, it's a beautiful spot to visit year-round.
Fenelon Falls is a picturesque village nestled in the scenic Kawartha Lakes region. Dubbed the "Jewel of the Kawarthas," the town is tucked between Cameron Lake and Sturgeon Lake and offers landmarks, dining experiences, local shops, and more.
According to Explore Fenelon Falls, "the 'Jewel' sparkles with geographical beauty, offering waterfalls, waterways, the gorge, and all that nature has to offer."
The downtown area is lined with local boutiques, cozy cafes, eateries, and more, making it a dreamy spot to spend an afternoon.
You can also check out some of the town's attractions, like the Grove Theatre, a stunning outdoor amphitheatre, and the Maryboro Lodge Museum.
Or, grab an ice cream cone and take a stroll along the Trent-Severn Waterway, where you can watch boats drifting by.
If you're looking for an outdoor adventure, you can explore the 85-km Victoria Rail Trail that runs through the town, linking other charming communities. Or, enjoy some paddling adventures at Sturgeon or Cameron Lake.
During the summer, you can soak up some sun at Garnet Graham Beach Park, which boasts a splash pad, volleyball court, and sandy shore.
If you're craving an escape without crossing the border, this Ontario town is one locals say is worth choosing.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.