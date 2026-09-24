Canada's top baby names were revealed and there's a new number one for girls
The boy name ranking is a bit different as well.
A ranking of the top baby names in Canada is out now.
There is a new most popular baby name for girls after almost a decade, and the list of boy names has a few differences from the previous year.
Statistics Canada updated the national Baby Names Observatory on September 23, 2026.
It features a ranking of the top 20 baby names for boys and girls each year, along with the frequency of use and historical trends.
The national statistical agency used data from its Canadian Vital Statistics — Birth database and the List of Baby Names from Retraite Québec to rank the most popular baby names in 2025.
These are the top baby names for boys in Canada for 2025:
- Noah
- Theodore
- Liam
- Leo
- William
- Oliver
- Jack
- Benjamin
- Thomas
- Lucas
That's followed by Henry, James, Adam, Arthur, Theo, Levi, Nathan, Ethan, Jacob and Muhammad.
Noah continues to be the most popular baby name for boys in Canada, taking the top spot every year since 2021.
According to Statistics Canada, the name Noah was used 2,190 times in 2025, while the second most popular name for boys was used 1,629 times.
Theodore has overtaken Liam as the second most commonly used boy name for babies in Canada. James has dropped out of the top 10 while Jack has jumped from 11th in 2024 to seventh in 2025.
This is the first time that the name Muhammad has reached the top 20, according to Statistics Canada.
These are the top baby names for girls in Canada for 2025:
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Emma
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Sofia
- Chloe
- Mia
- Lily
- Nora
That's followed by Alice, Violet, Mila, Isla, Evelyn, Ellie, Eliana, Sophie, Ava and Clara.
Canada now has a new top baby name for girls, as Charlotte takes the number one spot from Olivia, which had been the top girl name in this country since 2016.
The most popular name for girls in 2025 was used 1,502 times in 2025, and Olivia was used 1,445 times during that year.
Ava has dropped out of the top 10 in Canada, and Nora has taken its spot, moving up from 14th in 2024 to 10th in 2025.
The top boy names were used more often than most of the girl names in the top 10 for 2025, according to Statistics Canada data.
Only the top five girl names were used more than a thousand times, while all the boy names in the top 10 were used more than a thousand times.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.