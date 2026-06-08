A list of Canada's governors general since Confederation
Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour will be sworn in as Canada's 31st governor general today. Here's a list of all who have come before her.
Mary Simon: 2021-2026, Inuit leader
Julie Payette: 2017-2021
David Johnston: 2010-2017
Michaëlle Jean: 2005-2010
Adrienne Clarkson: 1999-2005
Former governors general David Johnston, left, Michaëlle Jean, centre, and Adrienne Clarkson, right, sit in the Senate ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Roméo LeBlanc: 1995-1999
Ramon Hnatyshyn: 1990-1995
Jeanne Sauvé: 1984-1990
Governor General Jeanne Sauvé reads the government's speech from the throne in the Senate on Dec.12, 1988. (CP/Fred Chartrand)
Edward Schreyer: 1979-1984
Jules Léger: 1974-1979
Roland Michener: 1967-1974
Georges Vanier: 1959-1967
Vincent Massey: 1952-1959
Note: Massey was the first Canadian-born governor general. All governors general since 1952 have been Canadian.
Lord Alexander: 1946-1952
Lord Athlone: 1940-1946
Lord Tweedsmuir: 1935-1940
Lord Bessborough: 1931-1935
Lord Willingdon: 1926-1931
Lord Byng: 1921-1926
Duke of Devonshire: 1916-1921
Duke of Connaught: 1911-1916
Lord Grey: 1904-1911
Lord Minto: 1898-1904
Lord Aberdeen: 1893-1898
Lord Stanley: 1888-1893
The Marquess of Lansdowne: 1883-1888
Lord Lorne: 1878-1883
Lord Dufferin: 1872-1878
Lord Lisgar: 1869-1872
Lord Monck: 1867-1868
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026.
By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.