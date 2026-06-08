A list of Canada's governors general since Confederation

Governors general of Canada since Confederation
Governors general of Canada since Confederation
The Governor General's flag flies on the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour will be sworn in as Canada's 31st governor general today. Here's a list of all who have come before her.

Mary Simon: 2021-2026, Inuit leader

Julie Payette: 2017-2021

David Johnston: 2010-2017

Michaëlle Jean: 2005-2010

Adrienne Clarkson: 1999-2005

Governors general of Canada since ConfederationFormer governors general David Johnston, left, Michaëlle Jean, centre, and Adrienne Clarkson, right, sit in the Senate ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Roméo LeBlanc: 1995-1999

Ramon Hnatyshyn: 1990-1995

Jeanne Sauvé: 1984-1990

Governors general of Canada since ConfederationGovernor General Jeanne Sauvé reads the government's speech from the throne in the Senate on Dec.12, 1988. (CP/Fred Chartrand)

Edward Schreyer: 1979-1984

Jules Léger: 1974-1979

Roland Michener: 1967-1974

Georges Vanier: 1959-1967

Vincent Massey: 1952-1959

Note: Massey was the first Canadian-born governor general. All governors general since 1952 have been Canadian.

Lord Alexander: 1946-1952

Lord Athlone: 1940-1946

Lord Tweedsmuir: 1935-1940

Lord Bessborough: 1931-1935

Lord Willingdon: 1926-1931

Lord Byng: 1921-1926

Duke of Devonshire: 1916-1921

Duke of Connaught: 1911-1916

Lord Grey: 1904-1911

Lord Minto: 1898-1904

Lord Aberdeen: 1893-1898

Lord Stanley: 1888-1893

The Marquess of Lansdowne: 1883-1888

Lord Lorne: 1878-1883

Lord Dufferin: 1872-1878

Lord Lisgar: 1869-1872

Lord Monck: 1867-1868

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 5 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

A ticket has won the jackpot!

This little lakeside town in Alberta is worth visiting instead of Banff, readers say

It's got all the beauty of the Rockies, minus the crowds. ⛰️

16 things I desperately miss about life in Canada that the US just doesn't get right

Not you, the metric system. You're the worst.

10 of the best Dollarama finds and new items that I discovered for June — all $5 or less

Just in time for summer ☀️

I ranked Toronto neighbourhoods from 'I could live here' to 'absolutely not'

Sorry to anyone in #6...😬

You're not a true Canadian unless you've been to at least 7 of these 12 iconic landmarks

How many can you check off? 🍁🇨🇦

Ontario has a 'sixth Great Lake' lined with cozy coastal towns and dreamy turquoise beaches

It's a beautiful summer oasis.

10 stunning white sand beaches in Ontario with powdery shores that feel like another world

You'll forget you're in Canada.

This secret Ontario town is a tiny summertime gem with 'turquoise Caribbean-coloured waters'

It's a little slice of paradise.

This tiny lakeside village in Ontario with quaint shops and cafes feels like a summer dream

It's a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.