StatCan says fertility rate remains at the all-time low seen the previous year

StatCan says fertility remains at an all-time low
StatCan says fertility remains at an all-time low
A newborn pictured at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Oct. 18, 2015.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek
Writer

Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate in 2025 remained at an all-time low recorded the previous year.

The agency says the rate of 1.26 children per woman was virtually unchanged from 2024.

Fertility rates have been falling around the world since 2009, with Canada ranking in the bottom seven among 20 high-income countries. 

The average age of mothers giving birth has meanwhile increased to a new high of 31.9 years. StatCan notes it's been rising for decades – in 1976, the average age was 26.7

The data also shows the number of women giving birth at home is back to pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.

Home births peaked in 2021, with more than 9,000 babies born outside of hospitals that year, the agency says, as some families chose home births to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. 

The number of non-hospital births returned to around 7,000 last year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

By Hannah Alberga | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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