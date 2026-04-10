A look at what's in the news for today

In the news today: Foreign spy agency, March job numbers, Artemis II returns to Earth
An attendee takes a photo of the main stage at the Liberal Convention
An attendee takes a photo of the main stage at the Liberal Convention in Montreal on Thursday, April 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

Liberals meet for second day of confab in Montreal

Liberals are meeting in high spirits on the second day of their national party convention in Montreal — just days before the party is expected to clinch a majority government.

On Monday, a series of byelections is expected to grant the Liberals a majority mandate without having to call a general election, even if they don't win them all.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was welcomed by loud fanfare from grassroots supporters when the convention kicked off Thursday.

Carney has turned the party into a magnet for opposition MPs, winning his fifth floor crosser — former Conservative Marilyn Gladu — in as many months earlier in the week.

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Internal memo flags the promise and pitfalls of expanding CSIS's foreign spy role

A look at what's in the news for todayA general view of the headquarters of the Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, in London, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

An internal Canadian Security Intelligence Service memo says allowing the spy agency to collect foreign intelligence overseas would capitalize on its "existing footprint and expertise," but might also invite a host of problems.

The memo says giving CSIS the capabilities of a foreign human intelligence service could raise governance, accountability and privacy concerns about what constitutes a threat, and about the possible targeting of Canadians.

The memo was drafted by CSIS in advance of a three-hour roundtable meeting organized by academics at the University of Ottawa last June.

Former national security and intelligence adviser Vincent Rigby, one of the roundtable organizers, said the time is right to revisit the long-standing question of expanding Canada's foreign intelligence gathering.

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What's in store for Canada's 2026 wildfire season?

A look at what's in the news for todayA burn pile of trees from a clear cut fire break that is part of wildfire mitigation steps being taken is pictured in Canmore, Alta., Thursday, March 5, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada's wildfire season may get off to a relatively quiet start, but lingering drought and a warm summer could tip the scales towards another severe year. 

Mike Flannigan at Thompson Rivers University in B.C. says this year will be his litmus test for whether wildfire seasons, already in uncharted territory and fuelled by human-caused climate change, have entered a "new reality."

Parts of Canada, including B.C.'s southern interior, northern Manitoba and the eastern Northwest Territories, have emerged from winter under abnormally dry or drought conditions, and long-range forecasts suggest much of Canada could be hotter than normal over the coming months.

Yet Richard Carr, a wildfire research analyst with Natural Resources Canada in Edmonton, says Canada still enters this season in better shape than some of the worst years in recent memory. 

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StatCan to publish March jobs data after labour market's rough start to 2026

A look at what's in the news for todayWorkers assemble temporary seating high in the air for the FIFA World Cup at BMO field in Toronto on Thursday March 12, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Statistics Canada is set to provide fresh labour market data for March this morning.

A Reuters poll of economists expects the Canadian economy added 15,000 jobs last month after shedding more than 100,000 positions over the first two months of the year.

RBC economists, who are predicting the jobless rate will hold steady at 6.7 per cent, say a weak pace of hiring could extend into the second quarter of the year as tensions over the war in the Middle East compound with ongoing trade uncertainty.

But RBC expects slowing population growth will lead to a recovery in the labour market later this year that brings the unemployment rate down before the end of 2026.

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Canadian Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II crew to splash down after historic moon trip

A look at what's in the news for todayThis image from video provided by NASA shows the Artemis II crew, from left, Canadian astronaut and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, mission specialist Christina Koch and pilot Victor Glover as they speak with NASA Mission Control in a video conference while en route to the moon, Thursday, April 2, 2026. (NASA via AP)

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and his three American crewmates are on the homestretch of Artemis II's historic lunar flyby earlier this week.

NASA says the four-person crew and their Orion spacecraft are to splash down tonight in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego, Calif., travelling at a mind-boggling 38,000 kilometres an hour.

Their return marks the end of a 10-day mission that saw humans examine the moon up close for the first time since the Apollo flights of the 1960s and '70s.

Space officials say Artemis is ushering in a new era of space exploration, with hopes of planting boots on the moon by 2028.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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