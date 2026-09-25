Ontario Provincial Police sergeant charged in child exploitation investigation

OPP sergeant charged in child exploitation case
OPP sergeant charged in child exploitation case
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Ontario Provincial Police say a veteran officer is facing criminal charges in a child exploitation investigation in Alliston, Ont.. 

Police say they carried out a search at a home in the community about 100 kilometres northwest of Toronto in June and seized several electronic devices.

They say that led to the arrest of a 54-year-old man earlier this month.

Investigators say the man has been charged with accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material and possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Police say the investigation revealed that the accused is an OPP sergeant with 28 years of service who is currently on an unrelated leave of absence.

They say he's expected to appear in court in Bradford, Ont., on Oct. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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