Canadians revealed if Trump's tariffs are driving them to buy more products made in Canada
"I will not be a soldier in this trade war."
There has been a push to buy Canadian, especially at grocery stores in Canada, for more than a year now.
But have Donald Trump's new tariffs convinced more people to shop for made-in-Canada products?
Narcity recently posted on Facebook and asked, "Are you going to buy Canadian instead of American at grocery stores because of the trade war?"
We received more than 4,000 comments from Canadians and even a few responses from Americans.
A lot of Canadians told Narcity they buy items made in Canada, and many said they've been shopping that way since Trump first threatened tariffs and Canada becoming the 51st state back in 2025 and even earlier than that.
"I've been doing this ever since the first 51st state comment."
Evad Tisdale
"Many of us have been buying Anything But American for over a year."
Dean Clevett
"I have been for years. If we can't get Canadian, there are lots of other countries in the world with superior products. It's not a hard thing to do, honestly, and it is making a huge difference."
Benita Stevens
"Buy everything except American. If we all even buy one or two less things, they will feel it."
Karen Liebster
"I always try to, but sometimes there's no options, so I end up buying what's available. I also try to buy from whatever country is closer to Canada."
Miguel Velasco
"Going to? Been buying Canadian for years."
Josh Oz
"I've been doing that for the last year."
TJazzy Stew
"Literally until my last breath."
AJ Miller
"You bet we are, everything possible. If we can't find what we want made in Canada, we will buy anywhere else except the USA."
Terry Merlin Sr
"Of course! I'd pay double if I have to."
Akai Zhao
"Yes. Consumer power. Boycotting works."
Paula Rankin
"Absolutely buying Canadian all the way."
Maureen Soederhuysen
"Have been since this whole thing started. Lots of Canadian options available, you just have to look. It takes a bit of effort in the beginning, but once you find your new brands it is much easier."
Cherie Doyle
"I was buying primarily Canadian products before there was a hint of animosity. But now I feel that I should be more conscious of what and who I am buying from."
Victoria Heikkilä
"I've been buying strictly Canadian products since Trump returned to office."
Robin Rutherford
"Been doing that since he first pulled all his stunts and tantrums."
Marion Welsh Stewart
"I've been doing that for over a year now, and I will probably continue after this trade war is over."
Leigh Amyotte
"Buy Canadian as much as you can. Not everyone has the same economic situation. Saying no to U.S. products makes a statement, like our not buying U.S. alcohol. It's hurting U.S. trade. They think we need them to survive."
Lynn Parsons Johnson
"I've been working at buying Canadian for many years now and will try and be even more aware. Thankfully, there's a lot of great Canadian products that are readily available now, so it is getting easier."
Marilyn Vallis
"I always try to buy Canadian, but it is not always possible. I will definitely buy from any other country first before USA."
Robin McRitchie
"I don't judge, but I buy Canadian wherever I can. Fed is best, and whatever works for you and your family, and no one should judge that."
Cathy McDermid
"Absolutely, everything will be Canadian."
Debra Chisholm
"I've been checking labels for well over a year. It's pretty easy."
Fraser Stark
A few people commented that they want grocery stores in Canada, along with other retailers in this country, to make it easier to buy Canadian.
"I wish all grocery stores would label sections of products where they were created, like liquor stores with wine from France, for example. Walk in and immediately find the Canadian section done."
Deanbo A Harnish
"I wish the grocery stores did a clear job of highlighting on the shelves which brands are Canadian."
John Toby
"Although some stores are doing a decent job of identifying Canadian-made products, it is far from perfect. I believe that it should be mandatory, just like we produce product labels in both official languages, we should also have stores identify clearly Canadian products. This is a no-brainer."
Chris Auger
Many people told Narcity that Trump's tariffs aren't spurring them to buy Canadian.
For some, it's because they don't care about the trade war, but for others it's because they shop for what they can afford.
"Whatever is cheaper, my peripherals are not obstructed with my elbows in the way."
Ted Healey
"I buy whatever the best value is. Not paying more for Canadian-made products when they're more expensive, even though I live in Canada and was born here. If it's cheaper, I'm buying it."
Walter King
"No, I buy whatever's the best deal but lean towards Canada during our growing season if it's affordable."
Bill Gault
"I will buy according to price."
Kenton Shilka
"I buy whatever's on sale."
Ingrid Leelen
"If I'm buying something I need, I'm buying whatever's the best value for my money. That typically ends up being Canadian anyway, but if it happens to be an American brand/import, then so be it. I'm not punishing myself because of some political decisions that aren't in any way my fault."
Shane Curless
"I'll buy whatever option is the most affordable."
Michael Sona
"I buy what I want from where I want."
Ruth Reine
"I'll buy what I can afford."
Carlos Chavez
"Buying what my wallet can afford no matter where it comes from."
Roman Von Gvozdanovic
"I'll buy what I like and what's affordable."
Miranda Thompson
"I'm buying whatever is cheapest."
Sarah Rose Mathison
"No. I will purchase what I have always purchased. Might be Canadian, might not be."
Ness Rae
"I'm buying whatever has the best quality for the best price."
Christopher Kluczynski
"I buy whatever I feel like and could care less about what others do. I also don't shame them for their choices either."
Ang Zaretzki
"No. I will buy the products I like. I will not be a soldier in this trade war."
Bob Fraser
"I'm going to buy whatever I can afford to buy. Bottom line is we need to survive, and food is expensive."
Crystal Afia Witter
"I will do my best, but at the end of the day my pocketbook speaks louder than my principles."
Lynne Bruneteau Robson
"I will continue to buy the most affordable. I won't look at a label."
Brooke Hendrix
Some Americans and Canadians living in the U.S. also told Narcity that they're buying made-in-Canada products.
"I'm in the USA, and still yes."
Johannes Menzel
"As an American, I buy anything except Israeli and American where I can. Bring me all the Canadian stuff."
Teny Ch
"Yes, and I live in the States!"
Jim Routhier
"Actually, before there was any of this tariff nonsense, living in the U.S. as a Canadian, I always look at labels, and if it's a Canadian product I'll buy it not because it's Canadian but because it's better quality. It usually has better ingredients, and the way they produce it is better. It's just good value for the money."
Ashley Wyatt
"Absolutely, and I’m American."
Robert Lenarz
READ NEXT: A list of some of the items the U.S. is slapping with a 50 per cent tariff