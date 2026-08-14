Anxious Canadian firms bet Trump will buckle ahead of 50% tariff deadline

Industry insiders say companies are opting to wait and see as the clock ticks down on U.S. President Donald Trump's latest deadline, rather than rushing shipments across the border to beat the buzzer. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at a working luncheon during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov