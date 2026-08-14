LeBlanc to brief provincial counterparts, advisory committee on U.S. trade talks

LeBlanc to talk U.S. trade with provinces
LeBlanc to talk U.S. trade with provinces
Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy is seen following the conclusion of the Committee on Internal Trade meeting in Ottawa, Monday, March 30, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is scheduled to speak today with provincial and territorial trade ministers as well as members of the prime minister's advisory committee on Canada-U.S. relations. 

LeBlanc and Janice Charette, Canada's chief trade negotiator, are in Washington where they have spent the last few days in talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. 

Talks have intensified as a new round of 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods is set to take effect Aug. 19.

Greer is scheduled to be in Des Moines, Iowa, today where he will tour an off-road tire manufacturing facility and visit the state fair. 

Greer is scheduled to hold a media availability during his time in the Hawkeye State. 

A spokesperson from LeBlanc's office says that the minister and Greer are not scheduled to meet today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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