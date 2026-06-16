LeBlanc says it's not a 'one-way conversation' after G7 meeting with U.S. trade rep

LeBlanc meets Greer on G7 sidelines
LeBlanc meets Greer on G7 sidelines
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc makes his way to a meeting of the federal cabinet on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc says trade talks with his American counterpart on a critical continental trade pact are not a "one-way conversation."

LeBlanc met with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G7 in France today.

He says they took stock of Canada's progress on resolving trade irritants raised by the United States and Greer listened to Canadian concerns.

LeBlanc and Greer met in Washington earlier this month after Ottawa and Mexico City said they wanted a 16-year extension of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Greer has indicated that he is not looking to rubber-stamp the trade pact, which goes up for a mandatory review in July.

Official negotiations between Mexico and the United States have launched but Ottawa and Washington have not started talks yet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

-Written by Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington, D.C., with files from Catherine Morrison in France.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

A new Zellers store is opening in Toronto and you can start shopping this week

So many products will be available!

Bath & Body Works Canada's semi-annual sale is on now and these products are up to 75% off

You can get three-wick candles at low prices!

This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a tiny riverside town that's like a slice of Europe

You can skip the traffic!

This bus from Toronto takes you to Canada's best freshwater beach with kilometres of sand

It's a dreamy spot for a summer getaway.

10 Ontario provincial parks with breathtaking beaches and powdery sand shores to explore

Get your goggles ready!

This Ontario beach is a mini oasis with the softest white sand and sparkling blue water

It's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend escape.

Ontario is home to the 'Hamptons of the North' and it's dotted with quaint towns and beaches

It's a summer paradise.

Old Age Security payments for June are going out soon and some Canadians can get over $800

The maximum payment amounts are hundreds of dollars.

16 Dollarama decor finds that I discovered to elevate your outdoor space — all $5 or less

Make your backyard better!

I compared a $12 lunch at Costco and IKEA to see which is better (the results shocked me)

Your lunch options, sorted.