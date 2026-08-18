This $21 train from Toronto takes you to a storybook town with a 1 km white sand beach
No car needed!
You can trade Toronto's busy streets for a charming lakeside town and a sprawling sandy beach without getting behind the wheel.
Just hop on a train and, in about an hour, you'll arrive in an Ontario community filled with historic architecture, waterfront views, cute shops and a long stretch of sand to enjoy.
Even better, train tickets from Toronto can cost as little as $21 one-way, making this an affordable summer escape.
Cobourg is a charming beach town located along the shores of Lake Ontario. The town's website describes it as one of "Ontario's hidden gems," with "boutique shopping, locally inspired dining, vibrant galleries, live theatre, and a stunning white sand beach that stretches along a breathtaking waterfront."
You can easily spend a day wandering around the downtown core, grabbing food at a sunny patio, browsing local boutiques and galleries, then making your way to the waterfront for some time by the lake.
VIA Rail offers trips from Toronto to Cobourg that take roughly one hour.
The train drops you right in town, so you don't need to have a car to enjoy the getaway.
Cobourg's Victoria Beach is one of the biggest draws in the summer. The wide shoreline stretches along Lake Ontario, with over a kilometre of dreamy white sand where you can stretch out and enjoy the sun.
You can also stroll along the waterfront boardwalk, where the beach, lake and colourful lifeguard stations create a scene that looks like a summer postcard.
Cobourg also has a smaller beach, known as West Beach, which is a mix of pebbles and sand.
Once you've had your fill of the beach, there are lots of ways to explore Cobourg's charming downtown.
Victoria Hall is one of the town's most recognizable landmarks, while the Art Gallery of Northumberland and the Cobourg & Area Museum offer local culture and history.
For a quieter outdoor escape, Victoria Park is a pretty spot to wander through, while Cobourg Marina is a great place to take in the waterfront, especially around sunset.
If you're visiting on a Saturday, you can also stop by the Cobourg Farmers' Market to browse local vendors and pick up fresh produce and other goodies.
If you're planning a beach day, it's worth checking local beach and waterfront updates before heading out, as conditions and amenities can change throughout the summer.
With a huge sandy beach, charming historic streets and an easy train ride from Toronto, Cobourg makes for a dreamy summer day trip, and you can get there without dealing with highway traffic.
VIA Rail Toronto to Cobourg
Price: $42 + per adult round-trip
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.