I've dated in Montreal and Toronto and I wasn't prepared for how different they are
One has a better personality, the other has a five-year plan. Choose your fighter. 🌹
Sometimes we're here for a good time, sometimes a long time and sometimes... neither.
I've dated in both Montreal and Toronto, and despite being just a few hours apart, the two cities couldn't have more different dating scenes.
I've done the Hinge messages, first dates, situationships and dreaded "what are we?" conversations in both — and learned pretty quickly that each city has its own approach to finding love (or avoiding it entirely).
In one, you're more likely to get a dinner reservation, a confirmation text and a clear answer about where things are going. In the other, expect better banter, questionable late-night voice notes and a relationship status that could remain unclear for the next five years.
So, from making the first move to texting, first dates and long-term potential, I'm putting dating in Montreal and Toronto head-to-head to see which city comes out on top.
And trust me, there's a clear winner — although I'm not entirely sure it's the one I'd rather date in.
Round 1: Meet Cute ❤️
Montreal is definitely the more romantic backdrop, but it's far less European in its approach to dating than you might expect. Unless you meet through friends at a house party, it's a lot of late-night Hinge messages, love-heart-eyes story reacts and the near certainty that at least one person on the date is a little too drunk.
A lot of the time, you'll wish it was you.
Toronto, on the other hand, can feel a little stiff, but there's definitely more classic meet-cute energy. People are more likely to actually ask you out, make a plan, and attempt to impress you.
And no, that doesn't necessarily mean a $300 dinner. One night you could end up at Alo, the next you're shooting pool over beers at Cherry's High Dive with a film school dropout who still swears he's going to direct his first feature.
Somehow, both feel more intentional than "u up?" at 11:48 p.m.
I'm not.
🏆 Winner: Toronto
Round 2: The First Date 🍷
Toronto gets points for reliability. If someone asks you out, there's a decent chance they'll actually show up. They picked the restaurant three days ago, made the reservation and will probably text to confirm that morning.
It's almost... refreshing.
Montreal, on the other hand, has a completely different relationship with plans. Getting "rainchecked" hours before a first date somehow isn't even a red flag — it's almost part of the culture.
Naturally, you'll then get a text asking if you want to "run into each other" that same weekend at Stereo or Bar Le Ritz PDB. High chance you say no; they show up anyway and spend the rest of the night trying to convince you to come to the afters.
But if you actually make it to the date? This is where Montreal starts to redeem itself. The conversation flows more easily, the chemistry feels more effortless, and somehow the night lasts way longer than you planned.
Toronto gets the point for actually getting you there. Montreal gets the point for making you want a second date.
🏆 Winner: Tie
Round 3: The Texting 💬
I hate to stereotype, but Montreal guys simply have more game. Sure, there are f*ckboys everywhere, but the Montreal f*ckboy is built different. He's funnier, somehow knows exactly what to say, and isn't mean enough to wait two hours before texting back.
Toronto guys text with purpose — but in the worst way. He's probably asked ChatGPT for conversation prompts. Meanwhile, Montreal guys text for sport — and they definitely can't afford ChatGPT Plus.
Montreal is coordinating dinner reservations. Toronto is sending you a 1:07 a.m. voice note he's also sent to three other girls. It's equal parts charming, unserious, and absolutely getting forwarded to the group chat to be ripped apart the second you stop liking him.
But when you do like him? The Montreal guy will text you all day. You can send him 45 pictures, gossip about your coworker, rank every ex you've ever had and somehow he'll still be replying in real time.
Whether that's because he's obsessed with you or because he doesn't have a job is between him and God.
🏆 Winner: Montreal
Round 4: DTR (Defining the Relationship) 📈
This one goes to Toronto, and honestly, it's not even close.
In Montreal, you could find yourself in a five-year situationship with a guy you've known since college who's still best friends with his ex because they're the Rachel and Ross of their friend group. Nobody knows if they're together, broken up or "just seeing where life takes them," and frankly, neither do they.
Toronto doesn't give you nearly as much runway. People are more intentional, more direct and a lot less interested in wasting their time—or money—taking someone on proper dates if they don't see it going anywhere.
It may feel a little cutthroat, but at least you'll know whether you're dating, exclusive or done before you've accidentally celebrated your third situationship anniversary.
🏆 Winner: Toronto
Round 5: Long Term Potential 💍
If you're looking for a husband, Toronto probably takes this one.
The Toronto guy has a five-year plan. He'll eventually propose, buy a condo, ask if you've started contributing to your FHSA, and take a suspiciously affordable boys' trip to Turkey that somehow results in a much fuller head of hair.
The Montreal guy? He's still incredibly charming, but he'll be rocking a Carhartt vest and the monk's fade until he dies. He didn't go to Turkey — he went to the thrift store and bought a tiny toque. There's a non-zero chance he's DJing on Thursday.
Then again, maybe Montreal has figured something out. You may never get married... but guess what? You'll probably never get divorced either.
Toronto, on the other hand, loves a wedding at 35 and a divorce at 55. If you're not the lawyer, your best friend probably is, so at least you'll know exactly how to split the assets.
🏆 Winner: Toronto
So, yes, Toronto technically wins. If you're looking for consistency, commitment and someone with a five-year plan, your odds might be better there.
But would I rather date in Toronto? That's a different question.
Even though Toronto likes to think it's the New York of Canada, Montreal is way more of the Sex and the City experience you may actually be looking for. It's flirty, spontaneous and a little chaotic. You may not find your husband, but you'll probably get a good story out of it.
Toronto, unfortunately, is exactly like Suits — everyone's attractive, ambitious and looking for a "partner" while trying to make partner.
And Vancouver? Well... that's Desperate Housewives.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.