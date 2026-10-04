This Ontario small town is the Trail Capital of Canada and it's stunning in the fall
It's just an hour away from Toronto.
Fall is in full swing, and that means cozy sweaters, fluffy scarves, pumpkin spice lattes, and, of course, colourful walks.
If you're looking for a dreamy place to soak up those gorgeous autumn hues near Toronto, it might be worth adding this quaint small town to your plans.
Located about an hour away from the city, it boasts endless trails, breathtaking foliage, and cozy vibes, making it a dreamy spot for an autumn day trip.
Uxbridge is a charming destination with quaint streets, local shops, and beautiful surroundings.
The town is known as the "Trail Capital of Canada", and it's easy to see why. It's home to more than 300 kilometres of trails winding through "historic communities and rural forested lands," according to the website.
During the fall season, those trails become even more scenic. Forests around Uxbridge burst into shades of red, orange and gold, while the crisp temperatures make it the perfect time to spend a day wandering through the dazzling hues.
Whether you're looking for a longer hike or just want to wander through the woods and enjoy the fall scenery, you'll find endless routes to choose from.
The Trans Canada Trail is one option, with sections following an old rail line into Uxbridge and passing through the urban area, Durham Forest lands and Glen Major Forest.
For sweeping views, you can explore the Glen Major loop, where the forest opens up to panoramic lookouts.
The Countryside Preserve is another spot to add to your bucket list, with rolling hills and open meadows that take on a golden glow in the fall. It's a great option if you'd rather take a scenic stroll than a challenging hike.
Uxbridge is also home to Uxbridge Urban Provincial Park, Ontario's first urban provincial park, which officially opened in 2024. The park covers 1,315 acres and offers year-round opportunities for hiking, cycling and other outdoor activities. The province announced an additional 23-acre expansion in 2026, which will create more trail connections and parking.
Another place to take in the autumn scenery is the nearby Crow's Pass Conservation Area. According to Ontario Nature Trails, it's a "favourite destination for the recreational hiker" and a "great place to enjoy nature's fall colours."
For even more colourful scenery, Discover Uxbridge recommends exploring the Oak Ridges Moraine at Walker Woods & Glen Major Forest, calling it a "wooded wonderland beloved by hikers and cyclists."
The trail network here is huge, with Walker Woods and Glen Major Forest alone spanning 47 kilometres. The area sits on the Oak Ridges Moraine and features forests, meadows, wetlands and rolling terrain, making it a scenic place to soak up the views.
If you want to mix your fall adventure with some literary charm, Uxbridge has another experience worth checking out.
The region was home to Lucy Maud Montgomery, the author of Anne of Green Gables, from 1911 to 1926. You can follow the self-guided Lucy Maud Montgomery Trail, which takes you to places connected to the author's life, including the Leaskdale Manse National Historic Site.
Montgomery wrote 11 books while living at the manse, according to Discover Uxbridge, making the historic site a fun stop for fans of her novels.
After spending the day outdoors, head into downtown Uxbridge for a coffee or something to eat.
Discover Uxbridge recommends stopping by The Bridge Social for a hot drink and meal before continuing your fall adventure.
You can also grab a drink at Slabtown Cider or stop at Urban Pantry for seasonal dishes.
Once you've had your fill of hiking, you can wander around the historic downtown. You'll find heritage buildings, local shops and streets lined with colourful trees, making it a charming place to soak up the fall atmosphere.
Since autumn is all about pumpkins, you can also head to nearby Coopers Farm. The destination is home to a 10-acre corn maze, along with pumpkin picking, wagon rides and other autumn activities.
Just keep parking in mind when planning your visit. The Township's trail parking lots require a paid permit, with a visitor day pass currently costing $6 or an annual pass costing $75. The municipality says more than 100,000 people visit Uxbridge's trail network each year, so arriving earlier on a busy fall weekend can be a good idea.
With hundreds of kilometres of trails, colourful forests, charming downtown streets and endless autumn colours, Uxbridge makes for an easy fall escape from Toronto.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.