This Ontario park has a 1.3 km trail that takes you through the heart of a red and gold canyon
It's just a road trip from Toronto.
It's officially fall, and there's no better time to lace up those hiking boots and get outdoors.
Ontario is full of stunning spots to take in the fall foliage, and you don't need to go far from Toronto to enjoy crisp autumn air and a canopy of vibrant leaves.
This provincial park near Toronto transforms into a red and orange wonderland, making you feel like you've stepped into a scene from a painting.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is a scenic spot along the Bruce Trail that's especially beautiful in the fall.
Located just over an hour from Toronto, the park is home to a lush forest brimming with shades of red, orange and gold. It offers several trails to explore, allowing you to see the fall scenery from a few different vantage points.
One of the top places to take in the views is along the Cliff-Top Trail, where you can walk along 30-metre cliffs and stop at a viewing platform overlooking the colourful landscape below.
You'll also want to stroll down the Spillway Trail. The 1.3-kilometre route winds through a natural canyon, with a boardwalk surrounded by trees doused in vibrant hues.
There's also the Carriage Trail, where you can discover a staircase tucked among the trees that takes you through a sea of crimson and gold scenery.
Mono Cliffs can become very busy during peak fall colours, so you'll need to reserve a spot ahead of time, either online or by calling the park.
If you're looking for a quieter experience, it's best to visit on a weekday, when the park is typically less busy.
There are also several less-crowded parks to discover nearby, such as Earl Rowe Provincial Park, which boasts beautiful foliage views.
With hidden stairways, boardwalk trails, and towering views, Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is a little autumn gem just a road trip from the city.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.