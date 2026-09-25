This new Canadian winter forecast calls for snowstorms and Arctic cold during these months

Winter will be "more aggressive" in the new year.

snow-covered mountains behind vancouver skyline. right: person with snowblower in toronto during snowstorm

Vancouver skyline. Right: Person in Toronto during a snowstorm.

Anthony Maw | Unsplash, Kyle Hinkson | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A new national winter forecast dropped recently.

There are details on Canada's weather throughout the season, including which months to expect snowstorms, cold Arctic air, windy conditions, lake-effect snow and more.

In this Canadian winter forecast, the Farmer's Almanac called for a season with "dramatic contrasts."

The forecast also has seasonal highlights so you can know what the winter weather will be like month by month across the country.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, winter weather will be changeable in November, with stormy periods interrupted by milder temperatures.

The forecast calls for frequent Pacific storms in western parts of the country as colder Arctic air moves south. Then, there will be increasing chances of snow and mixed precipitation in eastern provinces throughout December.

In January, winter will become "more aggressive" with Arctic cold across the Prairies, lake-effect snow in Ontario and the threat of coastal winter storms in eastern parts of the country.

You can expect "quick swings" between mild weather and bitter cold in Canada during the month, but coastal parts of B.C. will stay wet and windy.

Then, in February, more snow, cold and stormy weather is forecast.

There are chances of "significant snow" in Ontario, Quebec, Labrador, and parts of the Atlantic region throughout the month.

Mountain snow will continue to accumulate in B.C.'s Interior, and the Prairies will get more "severe" cold and blowing snow in February.

Even though milder temperatures could move into southern parts of the country in March, late-season snowstorms and cold snaps are still possible, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

READ NEXT: Canada's new winter forecast reveals which parts of the country will be the snowiest

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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