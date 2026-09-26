Canada's 'Little Switzerland' is a road trip from Toronto and looks like an autumn postcard
It has chalet-style buildings and European charm.
You don't need to get on a plane to experience a little taste of Switzerland this fall.
Canada has its very own version of this breathtaking European destination, and it's just a road trip from Toronto.
With cobblestone streets, European-style architecture, towering mountains and alpine charm, it will have you feeling like you're wandering through a little Swiss village without leaving Canada.
It's especially beautiful in the fall, when the trees lining the streets burst into vibrant colours, and the quaint village is brimming with harvest charm and cozy vibes.
Mont-Tremblant is a breathtaking destination nestled in Quebec's Laurentian Mountains. It's about a 6-hour road trip from Toronto, making it a gorgeous spot for a fall getaway without a lengthy flight.
The destination boasts colourful chalet-style buildings, cobblestone streets, cozy shops, charming restaurants, and outdoor activities waiting to be explored.
It's even been called Canada's "Little Switzerland," giving you a taste of overseas just a few hours from Toronto.
According to the website, "people from all over the world come to Tremblant to enjoy an incredible escape at the top of the highest peak in the Laurentians while taking in the spectacular transformation of nature."
Mont-Tremblant is made up of three villages: Saint-Jovite, The Old Village, and the European-style Pedestrian Village, which is the main hub for visitors.
You can spend your time wandering through the Pedestrian Village, where colourful buildings and cobblestone streets are lined with shops, cafes and restaurants, or warming up with a pumpkin spice latte at one of the cafes.
Beyond the village, Lac Tremblant and the surrounding Laurentian Mountains offer even more ways to soak up the scenery.
The summit of Mont Tremblant boasts a stunning view of the Laurentians bathed in shades of crimson and gold.
You can either hike your way up one of the picturesque hiking trails that wind through the mountain, or take a panoramic gondola ride over the sea of colours.
At the top, you can explore more trails, or climb the observation tower for even more spectacular scenery. From the summit, you'll get sweeping views over the surrounding mountains and fall foliage.
The Pedestrian Village is full of delicious restaurants and terraces with views of the vibrant autumn leaves. If you're looking to get pampered, you can head to one of the area's luxury spas and enjoy a treatment or a full day of relaxation.
Mont-Tremblant also features several events throughout the autumn season, including Music and Colours: outdoor concerts where harmonies blend with the beauty of fall colours, and Autumn at the Summit: a concert at the summit of Mont-Tremblant.
With its cobblestone streets, breathtaking mountains, chalet-style architecture, European vibes and crisp autumn scenery, Mont-Tremblant is like a little slice of Switzerland just a road trip from Toronto.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.