This Ontario fall hike overlooks a waterfront village steeped in autumn hues
It comes with all the fall views. 🍂
Autumn is one of the most beautiful times for a hike in Ontario. Crisp air, fiery hues, and leaf-filled pathways transform the province into a scene from a storybook.
There are so many gorgeous trails to explore across the province, and if you're looking for a hike that comes with particularly charming views, you might want to keep this destination in mind.
Foley Mountain Conservation Area is a picturesque destination situated in the quaint town of Westport, about an hour and a half away from Ottawa.
Perched atop a granite ridge, Foley Mountain Conservation Area offers 10 kilometres of trails and stunning views of the Upper Rideau Lake and the Village of Westport.
During the fall, the landscape glows with vibrant shades of red, orange, and gold, creating a colourful backdrop for a scenic autumn stroll.
One of the area's most popular viewpoints is Spy Rock, where you can look out over the village and the crystal waters of the lake.
The lookout sits 150 feet above the water and is accessible via the Blue Circle Trail.
There are several other trails where you can wander through the gorgeous foliage, including the Orange Maple Trail, the Mobility Trail and the White Pine Trail.
According to the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, trails are "particularly busy during the fall, when visitors flock to the mountain to enjoy the fall colours and view from Spy Rock."
It's a good idea to arrive early, or plan to visit on a weekday to avoid weekend crowds.
While you're in the area, it's worth popping into the Village of Westport to enjoy some small-town charm.
The community offers local shops, eateries, and cafes where you can warm up with a cozy seasonal drink.
If you're looking for beautiful fall views and a small-town experience, this destination is worth an autumn road trip.
Foley Mountain Conservation Area
Price: $10 day pass
Address: 105 Foley Mountain Ln., Westport, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.