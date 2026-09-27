Former UBCM president calls B.C. snap election a 'party foul' that could have waited

Snap B.C. election a 'party foul,' says leader
Snap B.C. election a 'party foul,' says leader
Former Union of B.C. Municipalities president Cori Ramsay is shown in this undated handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Cori Ramsay (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

A British Columbia municipal leader says the snap provincial election at the end of October is a "party foul" that is already soaking up staff and attention from city and town elections already scheduled for Oct. 17.

Cori Ramsay, a former Union of British Columbia Municipalities president who is running for council in Prince George, says the chief election officer in her community is "pulling his hair out" because workers hired for the local election are rescinding their contracts for better-paying provincial election jobs.

Ramsay posted on social media that she is "saddened to learn local election workers are hopping to to the provincial election and leaving municipalities in the lurch."

The municipal leader says in an interview that municipalities will be left scrambling to find and train staff to run the local election, whose general voting day of Oct. 17 falls into the advanced voting period for the provincial election of Oct. 16 to Oct. 21.

Ramsay says that she anticipates that the competition for staff will leave municipalities short-handed, leading to long lines and frustrations during the municipal election.

She also says the overlapping elections also are leading to a competition for volunteers, adding that people normally supporting municipal candidates have already switched over to provincial candidates.

Earlier this month, and before Premier David Eby called the provincial election, the UBCM passed an emergency resolution that asked provincial party leaders to respect the principle of separate periods for local and provincial elections.

Premier David Eby said during his UBCM appearance on Sept. 18 that his government would take the resolution under advisement, but then called a provincial election days later.

Ramsay says on social media that the "snap election seems like a party foul" that could have waited for four weeks.

Other municipal leaders including Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim have criticized the early election call, but Eby has said that there is never a wrong time to ask British Columbians for input about the direction of the province amid the tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada's 'Little Switzerland' is a road trip from Toronto and looks like an autumn postcard

It has chalet-style buildings and European charm.

This Ontario park has a 1.3 km trail that takes you through the heart of a red and gold canyon

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

I ranked Canada's biggest coffee chains from worst to best — and my #1 might be controversial

Where is your go-to coffee stop?☕

I moved from Ukraine to Canada — These everyday price differences shocked me the most

I wasn't prepared for some of these price gaps! 💸

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 25 are out and there's a $60 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won!

This Ontario village is the 'Cobblestone Capital of Canada' with fall vibes and charming shops

You don't have to go far to find some autumn charm. 🍂

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 6 of these 12 cozy villages and towns

They're even more charming in the fall. 🍁 ☕️

Walmart vs. Food Basics: I tried both to see which is better for my weekly grocery run

I compared way more than just prices...👀

You're not a true Toronto local unless you've tried at least 7 of these 12 restaurants

The completely unofficial Toronto food test. 👀👇

Ontario is home to Canada's longest suspension footbridge and it hangs over a sea of fall hues

You can cross a canyon draped in autumn colours.