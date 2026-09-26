You're not a true Toronto local unless you've tried at least 7 of these 12 restaurants
The completely unofficial Toronto food test. 👀👇
I consider myself pretty aggressively Toronto. I'll defend this city against anyone who says it has no culture, happily pay too much for a cocktail and probably have stronger opinions about Toronto restaurants than any reasonable person should.
So naturally, I've created a completely unofficial test of how well you know Toronto's food scene: how many of the city's quintessential restaurants have you actually tried?
And by "quintessential," I don't necessarily mean the oldest, fanciest or most famous restaurants in Toronto. To me, it's anywhere that represents a little piece of the city itself — its neighbourhoods, cultures, history, nightlife or the way Toronto's restaurant scene keeps changing.
Some of these spots have been feeding locals for decades, while others are much newer additions. There's a Michelin-starred restaurant, a late-night bagel institution, a Chinatown staple, a celebrity haunt and, naturally, a King West spot where dinner can turn into the rest of your night.
Obviously, eating at any particular restaurant isn't actually a requirement for being a "true" Toronto local — budgets, neighbourhoods and access all look different. Consider this a very unserious Toronto restaurant checklist and an excuse to celebrate 12 places that, to me, capture something about eating in this city.
Still, keep score if you want! Here are the 12 Toronto restaurants on my completely unofficial local test.
Bar Romy
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 295 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Being a Toronto local means getting used to your favourite places disappearing, changing names and suddenly becoming something completely different — and Bar Romy is a perfect example.
INK Entertainment replaced longtime Adelaide Street restaurant Figo with Bar Romy in 2026, transforming the former hot spot into a more casual Italian restaurant that shifts from daytime sandwiches to dinner, cocktails and late-night DJs.
But there's also a little piece of old Toronto hiding on the menu: the pasta comes from Famiglia Baldassarre.
If you've lived here long enough to remember obsessing over its famously hard-to-get weekday lunch service, you'll understand why that matters. It was one of my favourite food experiences in the city, and its closure left a very specific pasta-shaped hole behind.
So yes, Bar Romy is new — but that's exactly why it belongs on a Toronto-local checklist. This city is constantly replacing, reinventing and remixing itself, and somehow we're all expected to keep up.
Quetzal
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Upscale Mexican
Address: 419 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want to pass the Toronto-local test, at some point you need to have eaten somewhere that reminds you just how ambitious this city's restaurant scene has become — and Quetzal absolutely fits the bill.
If you've ever watched one of those videos where Toronto chefs are asked where they actually like to eat, you've probably heard this place come up. That alone tells you something.
The College Street restaurant has a Michelin star and centres its menu around live-fire cooking, with a huge wood-burning grill running through the open kitchen.
To me, Quetzal represents the side of Toronto dining that's polished, inventive and built for a proper night out. It's not somewhere I'm casually dropping into on a Tuesday, but every Torontonian deserves at least one evening sitting around that fire, ordering too much and feeling extremely sophisticated about it.
The Bagel House
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bagels
Address: 1722 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Every great city needs a bagel institution, and this one is ours.
In true Canadian fashion, they're Montreal-style. The Bagel House was opened by Sat Chouhan and Jessie Sahdra, who learned the craft at well-known Montreal bagel shops before bringing that style of bagel-making to Toronto.
The bagels are hand-rolled, boiled in honey water and baked in a maple-wood-fired oven, giving them that chewy, slightly sweet texture and charred exterior.
For the full Toronto-local experience, go to the Avenue Road location at an unreasonable hour and order a hot sesame bagel straight from the oven.
Congratulations — you've just earned another point on the unofficial Torontonian test.
Vinny
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary
Address: 480 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If your Toronto-local checklist doesn't include at least one glamorous, slightly chaotic night out on King West, are you even doing this city properly?
Part restaurant, part vinyl listening bar and part late-night destination, Vinny captures the kind of big-city energy this neighbourhood is known for.
This is where you order a martini and spicy vodka rigatoni, take photos in the photo booth, listen to records spinning in the background and let dinner turn into the rest of your night.
It's polished, buzzy and just a little over the top — which, frankly, is exactly what I want from King West.
Get the photo strip. Stay for another drink. If it's late enough, get a glizzy.
The Lakeview Diner
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Diner
Address: 1132 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If Vinny represents new Toronto nightlife, Lakeview is here to remind you what came before it.
The Dundas West diner dates back to 1932, making it a genuine piece of Toronto history — and if you've lived here long enough, there's a good chance you've ended up in one of its booths at some point.
Even if you've never eaten here, you've probably seen it. Lakeview has appeared onscreen in productions including Hairspray, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and The Shape of Water.
But this isn't some preserved movie set. It's still a late-night destination, whether you're stopping in after a night out or ordering its famous apple-pie milkshake around the holidays. And yes, I can confirm the milkshake is worth it.
Toronto changes constantly, but Lakeview has somehow kept its place through decades of it. If we're testing how local you really are, that alone earns it a spot on the list.
Chotto Matte
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese-Peruvian
Address: 161 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If there's one thing every Toronto local understands, it's that some of the city's best food comes from different cultures and culinary traditions colliding.
Chotto Matte takes that idea and turns the volume all the way up.
The massive downtown restaurant specializes in Nikkei cuisine, blending Japanese and Peruvian traditions. I'd never even heard of Nikkei before walking through these doors, but I'm very glad I did. Think sushi and sashimi alongside ceviche, robata cooking, Peruvian flavours and dishes like lobster udon carbonara.
There are DJs. There's a flaming robata grill. The food arrives looking like it knows it's about to be photographed.
Is this my everyday Toronto? Absolutely not. But the city's multicultural food scene is a huge part of what makes eating here so exciting, and Chotto Matte is one of its flashiest examples.
If you're claiming true Toronto-local status, you should probably experience that side of the city at least once.
Sotto Sotto
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 120 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're claiming true Toronto-local status, at some point you need to experience the city's celebrity restaurant lore — and Sotto Sotto has plenty of it.
The Yorkville Italian restaurant has been around for more than 30 years and has long been known as a celebrity favourite.
Drake famously name-dropped it in his music, but the sightings go well beyond him. My personal favourite Sotto Sotto story comes from my mother, who once spotted Oprah Winfrey there. Frankly, that's a better endorsement than anything I could write.
The restaurant itself is intimate, dark and indulgent — exactly what you want from a Yorkville Italian spot where there's always at least a small chance someone famous is sitting a few tables away.
For me, Sotto Sotto earns its place on the Toronto-local checklist because it's not just a restaurant — it's part of the city's pop-culture mythology.
Gold Standard
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Breakfast sandwiches
Address: 385 Roncesvalles Ave. and 1574 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: I'm not going to give you an elaborate history lesson for this one.
Gold Standard makes my favourite breakfast sandwich in Toronto.
That's it. That's the entry.
It's crispy, cheesy, messy in exactly the right way and one of those Toronto food staples that locals seem to develop very strong opinions about.
If you know, you know. And if you don't, consider this another stop you need to check off before claiming true Toronto-local status.
The Drake Hotel
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Modern bistro
Address: 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If there's one place on this list that feels like a crash course in Toronto culture, it's The Drake.
The Queen West landmark has never been just a restaurant or simply a hotel. Food, art, music and nightlife all collide here, from the dining spaces upstairs to live shows at the Drake Underground.
And like Toronto itself, it never seems to stop changing. The food changes. The chefs change. The art changes. The spaces have been renovated and expanded, including the addition of a five-storey Modern Wing beside the original building.
Through all of that reinvention, The Drake has remained a fixture on Queen West — and that's exactly why it belongs on a true Toronto-local checklist.
You don't necessarily have to stay the night, but if you've never eaten, drank, danced or caught a show here, you've still got some Toronto homework to do.
Primadonna
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian-American
Address: 600 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toronto has never met a rooftop it didn't want to turn into a restaurant, and Primadonna earns a spot on this list for embracing that particular local tradition.
The Italian-American spot sits right in the middle of King West and delivers exactly the kind of night this neighbourhood is known for: dress up a little more than necessary, order pasta for the table and somehow stay out hours later than planned.
It's indulgent, buzzy and very downtown Toronto.
And really, if you've never lost track of time over dinner on King West, can you really claim full Toronto-local status yet?
Mother's Dumplings
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Dumplings
Address: 421 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can't make a list of places to eat your way through Toronto without going to Chinatown.
Mother's Dumplings has been a neighbourhood staple for years, specializing in handmade dumplings inspired by owner Zhen Fang's recipes.
This is the Toronto I love most.
Our food identity isn't defined by a single dish or culinary tradition. It's defined by neighbourhoods where generations of immigrants have built restaurants that eventually become inseparable from the identity of the city itself.
Get the dumplings. Obviously.
Animl
Price: 💸💸💸—💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 420A Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Finally, I couldn't make a Toronto restaurant checklist without including a steakhouse.
We are, after all, a city that loves an unnecessarily glamorous dinner.
Animl brings the classic steakhouse into the new era of Toronto dining. It's bold, indulgent and constantly levelling up.
If you're working your way through the city's essential restaurant experiences, this is where you come when you're ready to go all out.
So, how'd you do?
Obviously, this is a completely unofficial test. Your Toronto credentials are safe regardless of your score. But if you've been keeping count...
0 to 3: You’ve got plenty of Toronto eating left to do.
4 to 6: A very respectable start.
7 to 9: You definitely know your way around the city's food scene.
10 to 11: At this point, you could probably make your own list.
12 out of 12: Congratulations. You may now complain about the Gardiner with full authority.
And for the record, being a "true Toronto local" has absolutely nothing to do with how many restaurants you've been able to afford, book or get across the city to visit. This is just a very unserious excuse to compare notes on some of the places that make Toronto's food scene feel like Toronto!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.