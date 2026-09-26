Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 25 are out and there's a $60 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won!

person holding lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 25 have been released.

A $60 million jackpot is available in this Lotto Max draw, along with six Maxmillions worth $1 million each.

You also have a chance to win $100,000 MaxPlus prizes if you bought tickets, so check your numbers now!

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, Maxmillions, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 25?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 25 are 8, 24, 38, 41, 43, 50 and 52, with 7 as the bonus number.

Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 1, 3, 7, 8, 16, 51 and 52
  • 1, 24, 26, 43, 45, 51 and 52
  • 2, 5, 7, 13, 33, 47 and 49
  • 2, 15, 17, 32, 34, 39 and 40
  • 3, 4, 22, 24, 37, 43 and 45
  • 3, 4, 27, 29, 35, 42 and 50

There is no winner of the $60 million jackpot in this draw.

One of the Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million has been won with a ticket sold in Stoney Creek, Ontario.

Six $100,000 prizes have been won, including a couple that are split between two winners. These MaxPlus winning tickets have been sold in the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on September 29 will offer a $65 million jackpot and eight Maxmillions.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 22?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 22 were 1, 10, 12, 17, 30, 37 and 42. The bonus number was 8.

The Maxmillions winning numbers were:

  • 2, 9, 14, 19, 25, 42 and 48
  • 2, 13, 25, 30, 39, 45 and 49
  • 3, 10, 31, 33, 44, 48 and 49
  • 14, 21, 24, 33, 38, 48 and 51

Nobody won the $55 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw.

None of the Maxmillions were won either, but seven of the MaxPlus prizes were won in B.C., Ontario, and Quebec.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($6 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numbers lotto max
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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