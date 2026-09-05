7 quintessential Toronto experiences that every true local has to do at least once
And I'm not talking about going up the CN Tower...
I lived in Toronto long enough that a lot of the things I loved doing there started to feel a bit mundane. I didn’t really think of them as specifically "Toronto experiences" at the time, either. They were just how I lived. How I spent weekends, summer nights, afternoons with friends.
Looking back, though, a lot of those little routines are the things I associate most strongly with the city. Not the obvious Toronto tourist stops (which have their time and place as well, of course), but the spots that made me feel proud to know the city like the back of my hand.
Some are food-related (obviously), some are very specific to summer (as we soak up these last warm days) and a few are best enjoyed when they happen spontaneously. So, from a local perspective, here are a few Toronto things I think are genuinely worth doing at least once, whether you’re just visiting or a long-term resident.
Go for Dim Sum brunch in Chinatown
Dim sum in Chinatown is one of my favourite Toronto experiences, especially with a bigger group. I love ordering a ton of little dishes for the table, trying a little bit of everything, magically curing the collective hangover. It feels so much more fun and social than everyone sitting around with their own plate. Plus it never disappoints flavour-wise. And after, it’s always a treat to wander around Spadina, checking out the fruit markets and little shops (I mean, what’s a dim sum brunch without a post-meal bubble tea?!). It’s an absolute must when visiting (or living in) the city.
Wander around Kensington Market on Pedestrian Sunday
Kensington Market is already one of my favourite places in Toronto, but Pedestrian Sundays make it feel extra special. The streets close to cars, music spills out from different corners, people are everywhere, and vendors set things up outside, turning the whole thing into a bit of a street party. I love wandering around with no real plan, popping into vintage shops, grabbing food (I miss you, Seven Lives tacos), and seeing what's up.
It's Toronto in the best way possible. Colourful, creative, and filled with folks from all walks of life. Kensington has changed a lot over the years, but on Pedestrian Sunday, things feel OG.
Connect with the animals at High Park
High Park in Toronto.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
High Park is one of the easiest places in Toronto to forget I'm still in a massive city. I love walking through the trails, watching the chipmunks and the birds, and slowing down enough to take a breather. My grandfather worked at the park when I was a kid, which maybe makes it an extra special spot for me personally. But I do think, objectively, it's a wonderful part of the city that should not be missed. And depending on the season, it can feel completely different, too. Cherry blossoms in spring, lush greenery in the summer, amazing foliage in the fall, and real peace and quiet during the winter. Chef's kiss, whatever the temps.
Stand in line for Bang Bang ice cream
I normally hate waiting in line for food, but I do make the exception for a few spots, including Bang Bang. On a hot summer night, standing around Ossington trying to decide between all the ice cream and cookie combinations is a part of the whole experience. The ice cream sandwiches are huge, messy, and utterly amazing. I also associate Bang Bang with that whole stretch of Ossington in the summer. You know, bustlin' patios, people bopping around, bikes everywhere, the works. Gotta do it.
Have a picnic at Trinity Bellwoods
This one's definitely a little basic, but there's something so intrinsically Toronto about hanging out at Trinity Bellwoods. And everyone else who's there gets it. Blankets cover the grass, bikes pile up everywhere, dogs run around, and everyone has snacks, drinks, and at least one pal who knows someone sitting with another group nearby. I used to love meeting friends there to sit around and chat outside for a few hours. It's also great for people-watching. So many different types of people wander in and out of that park, and I love it for that.
Dance at a secret beach rave
One of my favourite kinds of Toronto nights are the ones that start normally but end with dancing on a beach.
Toronto has this slightly hidden side of summer nightlife where little parties and DJ sets pop up around the waterfront, especially around the beaches and more tucked-away stretches of shoreline. Sometimes they’re organized, but sometimes they feel totally spontaneous, and stumbling across one is half the fun. Dancing outside with the lake and the skyline always makes Toronto feel so much more interesting than its reputation may sometimes suggest. The city can seem buttoned-up and work-obsessed during the day, but every now and then I’m reminded that it also has this weird, playful, underground side that emerges after dark.
Watch the sunset on Riverdale Hill
Riverdale Hill probably has my number one favourite view of Toronto. I love that the skyline is far enough away to actually see in its entirety, with all that open green space in front of it. Around sunset, people start gathering on the hill with blankets, snacks, bikes, and dogs, and everyone just settles in to watch the sun plunge into the horizon. It’s both beautiful and chill, the perfect activity for any kind of hang. Couldn’t recommend it enough.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.