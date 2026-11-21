This Ontario spot with Caribbean-like water is one of the best destinations to visit in 2027
It's one of the top 10 spots to explore in North America.
If you're already planning some trips for 2027, you'll want to add this Ontario destination to your bucket list.
With sparkling, clear waters, long sandy beaches, and charming small towns, it offers all the ingredients for a dreamy getaway, no plane ticket needed.
Condé Nast Traveler recently revealed "The Best Places to Go in North America and the Caribbean in 2027," highlighting 10 incredible destinations expected to shine in the coming year.
This Ontario region was one of two places in Canada that made the list, and there's no shortage of reasons to visit.
Simcoe County is a scenic region along Georgian Bay, located just north of Toronto.
According to Condé Nast Traveler, it's worth going for its "pristine blue water, mountains, and a new wave of boutique hotels and world-class restaurants."
The article notes that, until recently, the area had "little in the way of notable accommodation." Over the last few years, however, new hotels have opened throughout the region, making it an idyllic spot for a weekend escape.
It also boasts incredible dining destinations. Condé Nast Traveler highlights spots like The Pine, which recently made North America's 50 Best list, and Down Home, where you can enjoy a weekly tasting menu focused on ingredients from regenerative organic farms.
The scenery is another reason to visit. In the summer, you can enjoy Georgian Bay's clear, "Caribbean-like" waters, the perfect spot for swimming, boating, and more.
You can also soak up some sun at Wasaga Beach, the longest freshwater beach in the world.
Simcoe County is home to some charming small towns and communities, such as Collingwood, Penetanguishene, Midland, and Creemore.
You can spend some time strolling through historic downtowns, visiting quaint boutiques, and checking out local attractions.
Some main attractions to keep on your radar include Sainte-Marie among the Hurons, Discovery Harbour, Vettä Nordic Spa, and Friday Harbour Resort.
If you love spending time outdoors, Simcoe County is the place to be. The area boasts beautiful parks and natural areas, and you can enjoy spots like Awenda Provincial Park, Devil's Glen Provincial Park, and Nottawasaga Lookout Provincial Nature Reserve.
The only other Canadian destination featured in the list of the best spots to visit in 2027 is B.C.'s Clayoquot Sound.
You can find the full roundup on Condé Nast Traveler's website.
With its shimmering waters and beautiful towns, you'll want to keep Simcoe County in mind for your 2027 adventures.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.