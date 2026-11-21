Ontario's mini Edinburgh has a Christmas market and quaint streets with cozy limestone shops
No plane ticket needed.
If you've ever dreamed of spending Christmas in Scotland, you may want to plan a trip to this old-world Ontario destination.
With historic limestone buildings, cobblestone streets and European charm, it's like a mini trip abroad, and it gets even more magical during the holiday season.
Boasting festive markets, twinkling lights, horse-drawn wagon rides and quaint limestone shops, it's a dreamy spot for a winter getaway without leaving the province.
Kingston, Ontario, is a historic city perched along the shores of Lake Ontario.
Known as the "Limestone City," Kingston is filled with centuries-old architecture, picturesque streets, cozy cafes and historic pubs.
Its old-world atmosphere has even earned it comparisons to Edinburgh, Scotland, offering a taste of the U.K. right here in Ontario.
The city dates back to the 1600s, and it became Canada's first capital in 1841. Today, much of its history is still visible throughout the downtown core, where limestone buildings and heritage landmarks give the streets a European feel.
During the holiday season, the city becomes even more enchanting, with horse-drawn carriages, twinkling shops, and glowing cafes.
You can get into the spirit at the Downtown Kingston Holiday Market, which runs November 20, 21, and 22, with local artisans and vendors selling handmade gifts and festive finds.
On November 21, the city will also host its annual Santa Parade and Tree Lighting. Festive floats will travel along Princess Street before the celebrations continue at Springer Market Square, where the Christmas tree will be lit up from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The holiday magic continues into December, with Santa Saturdays taking place at Springer Market Square on December 5, 12 and 19. You can meet Santa, take photos and enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides.
You can also hop on the Kingston Trolley Christmas Light Tour, which takes you around Kingston's best-decorated neighbourhoods.
You'll also want to spend some time wandering through the historic downtown streets, popping into the quaint stone shops, sipping seasonal drinks at cozy cafes, and soaking up the old-world charm.
The city boasts many delicious restaurants, as well as traditional pubs that will have you feeling like you're on a mini Scottish getaway.
If you're planning a cozy Christmas outing, Kingston is a charming destination for a little taste of Scotland without crossing the Atlantic.