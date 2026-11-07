This beautiful Ontario town feels like Europe and has cobblestone charm with riverside views

It's known as the Prettiest Little Town in Canada.

Historic stone building. Right: A woman enjoying drinks on a riverside patio with autumn foliage.

A small town in Ontario.

@dtparisontario | Instagram, @kamalinikammi | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you've been craving a little taste of Europe, but without the long flight, this Ontario small town might be worth a visit.

With cobblestone charm, historic streets, and riverside views, it's a beautiful spot to spend a day or longer, and it's just a short drive from Toronto.

We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share the places in Ontario that make them feel like they're in Europe. The post received over 400 responses, and this charming village was one of the top comments.

Paris is a quaint community tucked into a picturesque river valley about an hour west of Toronto.

Known as the Prettiest Little Town in Canada, it boasts historic cobblestone buildings, charming shops and beautiful waterfront scenery.

While it may not offer the exact same experience as its European namesake, it has a dreamy old-world feel, with heritage architecture, independent boutiques, cute cafes and restaurants overlooking the river.

You can spend an afternoon strolling through downtown, visiting the shops, bakeries, and cafes that line the streets. A particularly cozy place to visit is the Dog-Eared Café, which serves as both a coffee shop and a second-hand bookstore.

You'll also want to head to the Paris Wincey Mills, a restored historic textile mill home to a year-round market with local vendors, food, artisan products and a brewery.

Paris has several charming restuarants and eateries, and you can stop at Stillwaters Plate & Pour for a meal overlooking the river, or visit Cobblestone Public House for casual pub fare.

You can also stroll along the scenic Grand River, or take a self-guided Cobblestone tour through the region.

If you want something a little festive, Paris is hosting a Jingle Bell Night on November 20. You can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, music and entertainment, and more.

With its old-world charm, cobblestone buildings, and riverside scenery, it isn't hard to see why readers say this town feels like Europe.

Downtown Paris website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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