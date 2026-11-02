Canada's most romantic city is a road trip from Toronto and has wintry European charm

Love is in the air!

Snowy street scene. Right: A festively decorated historic building with a giant wreath at night.

Snowy, festive streets and a grand building decked out for the holidays.

@alexamarie_grant | Instagram, @lfayos | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You might get major butterflies in this dreamy Canadian city. With cobblestone streets, twinkling storefronts, candlelit restaurants and European charm, it was basically made for a romantic escape.

The destination is just a bit of a lengthy road trip from Toronto, but if you're looking for an enchanting spot to visit with your loved one, it might be worth the drive.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers what the most romantic city in Canada is, and this response received the most votes.

Québec City is the place to be if you're looking for romance. It's about an 8-hour drive from Toronto, or a 1.5-hour flight if you'd rather skip the traffic.

The city is extra magical during the Christmas and winter months, when snow blankets the winding streets, and shop windows glow with cozy light.

According to Québec Cité, the destination is brimming with "romantic wintery European charm," and you'll find "restaurants with an intimate atmosphere and beautiful historic streets covered in snow."

You can bundle up for a ride down the famous Dufferin Terrace Toboggan Slide, wander hand in hand through the boutiques and cobblestone lanes of Petit-Champlain, or lace up your skates for a spin around Place D'Youville.

For an extra-special outing, you can enjoy a cozy dinner at one of the city's dreamy candlelit restaurants, warm up with hot chocolate at a local café, or take an evening stroll past the illuminated Château Frontenac.

If you're visiting in December, you'll want to head to the German Christmas Market, where festive booths, sweet treats and glowing decor bring a little European holiday magic to Old Québec.

If you're looking for something extra unique, you can book a stay at the nearby Hôtel de Glace, an enchanting hotel made entirely of ice and snow, or plan your getaway around the Québec Winter Carnival, which runs from February 5 to 14, 2027.

Québec City isn't the only Canadian destination with romantic appeal. Readers also shouted out spots like Victoria, Banff, and Tofino.

Whether you're dreaming of a festive Christmas getaway or a snowy weekend for two, Québec City offers a little taste of Europe without leaving Canada.

Québec Cité Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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