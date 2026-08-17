Canada is home to the most European city in North America and it's like stepping into France
Get a taste of Europe, minus the international flight. ✈️
Craving a European summer? You don't need to hop on a transatlantic flight to experience the charm of France.
Right here in the True North, you can visit a destination known as the "most European city in North America," where you'll find cobblestone streets, old-world charm and plenty of French culture.
Tucked along the St. Lawrence River, Quebec City is often described as a slice of Europe, and it's easy to see why.
With its stone buildings, narrow lanes and romantic charm, the city feels like stepping into a fairytale village somewhere in France, rather than a region right here in Canada.
Old Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is where much of the city's magic lies.
Known as the birthplace of French North America, Old Quebec is the only fortified city north of Mexico and home to a collection of architectural treasures unlike anything outside of Europe, having retained its colonial architecture for more than 400 years.
Here, you can walk actual cobblestone streets, discover charming local boutiques and cafes, and feel like you're walking the streets of a small European town, while still enjoying all the benefits of a major city.
The Quartier Petit Champlain is a must-visit spot. The area is home to Rue du Petit Champlain, often praised as one of the most beautiful streets in the world, with cute boutiques, murals, cafes, and plenty of photo ops.
Here you'll also find Place Royale, the site of the first French settlement in North America and home to Notre-Dame-des-Victoires, the oldest stone church in North America. The area is like something from a fairytale, with cobblestone streets and plenty of historic architecture.
After your fill of Place Royale and Rue du Petit Champlain, take the funicular to get back to the upper part of the city.
Offering a direct link between Dufferin Terrace and Quartier Petit-Champlain, Place-Royale and the Old Port, the funicular boasts beautiful views of the St. Lawrence River and Lower Town (while also saving you from climbing 59 steps).
Back in Upper Town, be sure to visit the iconic Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, which is said to be the world’s most photographed hotel.
Don't miss a visit to the Strom Nordic Spa, which has been called Canada's Best Day Spa. Located just minutes from the Dufferin Terrace, the Strom Spa offers hot and cold baths, saunas, Nordic and thermal waterfalls and more, as well as North America’s largest flotation bath.
Foodies will find plenty to love here, too. Quebec City’s dining scene blends traditional French fare with modern Quebecois twists, and you'll find everything from fine dining to traditional comfort food spots, as well as some amazing poutine, of course.
Like its European counterpart, Quebec City is home to quite a few Michelin-starred and Michelin-recommended restaurants where you can dine on some truly exquisite food, including Resto Le Hobbit, a bistro on the outskirts of the city centre that looks like something right out of a Tolkien story, and Le 101 Restaurant, a restaurant in the heart of Saint-Roch that uses fresh, authentic ingredients to tell the story of the region.
Don't miss Chez Boulay, a bistro that showcases boreal cuisine using local flavours and ingredients, for brunch and what diners say is a top-notch French onion soup, and Le Chic Shack for one of the best poutines in the city.
Quebec City is about a four-hour drive from Ottawa, or an eight-hour drive from Toronto. Thankfully, it's also a pretty quick flight.
The city offers plenty of lodging options, including boutique hotels like Monsieur Jean, a luxury hotel set right in Old Quebec, or more standard options like the Hilton Quebec, which offers great views of the city and is a perfect base for exploring.
With its historic streets, centuries-old buildings and old-world feel, visiting Quebec City feels like walking into a real-life storybook.
Whatever season you visit in, the city offers a taste of Europe -- with all the comforts of home.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.