CSIS is hiring for jobs that pay up to $120,000 and you need to know these foreign languages

You must be a Canadian citizen to work as a communications analyst.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service sign with government of canada logo

Canadian Security Intelligence Service sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring people who know foreign languages to work as analysts.

These are high-paying jobs, and you can earn up to $120,000 a year.

The federal intelligence agency is staffing Communications Analyst positions at regional offices across the country, and Canadian citizens can apply.

Positions are currently located in Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal.

The salary for these CSIS jobs is $99,392 to $120,917 per year.

As a Communications Analyst, you'll read or listen to material in a foreign language, determine its relevance and importance, and produce translations and reports based on the intelligence value to generate leads for investigations.

You also have to conduct research and analysis on social, economic, geopolitical, ethno-cultural and other subjects, and use your understanding of the relevant culture to inform the analysis.

Since the position requires foreign communications analysis, you must be able to translate one or more of these foreign languages into French or English:

  • Mandarin
  • Russian
  • Punjabi
  • Urdu
  • Hindi
  • Spanish

You must have an undergraduate degree and two years of experience working in a team environment and in research, analysis and report writing.

Also, you need experience using computer systems, computer applications and tools, and communication and social media apps.

Proficiency in Mandarin, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi or Spanish at a specialized level is required.

You must have knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities related to national security.

The closing date is Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Communications Analyst

Salary: $99,392 to $120,917

Company: CSIS

Location: Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal

Who Should Apply: You must be able to translate Mandarin, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi or Spanish into English or French.

An undergraduate degree is required, along with two years of experience working in a team environment and in research, analysis and report writing.

You also need to know how to use computer systems, computer applications and tools, and communication and social media apps.

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

high paying jobs csis jobs
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Government of Canada jobs are open in these cities and pay up to $137,000 a year

Some positions don't require a degree.

These government of Canada jobs in cities across the country pay up to $120,000 a year

You don't need a lot of work experience.

CSIS is hiring for IT jobs that pay up to $106,000 a year and don't require much experience

Recent and upcoming grads are eligible to apply.

CSIS is hiring in these Canadian cities for jobs that pay you almost $100,000 to spy

Job duties include conducting discreet physical surveillance. 🔎

Service Canada is hiring for hundreds of jobs and you don't need a degree

Positions are located across the country.

Recalls for chicken, fruit, nuts, ice cream and more food items were issued in Canada recently

These products could be contaminated or have undeclared ingredients.

I ranked 6 frozen pizzas from Canadian grocery stores and one is better than Delissio

I ate a lot of pizza for this 🍕

PM looks at when to boost immigration as government gets system 'under control'

Carney mulls when immigration numbers should go up

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 29 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

So many MaxPlus winners!

This magical small town near Ottawa has mini waterfalls and dreamy autumn views

It's perfect for a fall day trip. 🍁

Ontario's October forecast reveals which weeks will have snow and chilly temperatures

Wintry weather is almost here!

Carney announces $1.2 billion for oceans ahead of expected pipeline decision

Carney announces $1.2 billion for ocean protection

Stelco to lay off up to 500 workers amid production shift, citing U.S. tariffs

Stelco to lay off up to 500 amid production shift