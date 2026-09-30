CSIS is hiring for jobs that pay up to $120,000 and you need to know these foreign languages
You must be a Canadian citizen to work as a communications analyst.
Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring people who know foreign languages to work as analysts.
These are high-paying jobs, and you can earn up to $120,000 a year.
The federal intelligence agency is staffing Communications Analyst positions at regional offices across the country, and Canadian citizens can apply.
Positions are currently located in Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal.
The salary for these CSIS jobs is $99,392 to $120,917 per year.
As a Communications Analyst, you'll read or listen to material in a foreign language, determine its relevance and importance, and produce translations and reports based on the intelligence value to generate leads for investigations.
You also have to conduct research and analysis on social, economic, geopolitical, ethno-cultural and other subjects, and use your understanding of the relevant culture to inform the analysis.
Since the position requires foreign communications analysis, you must be able to translate one or more of these foreign languages into French or English:
- Mandarin
- Russian
- Punjabi
- Urdu
- Hindi
- Spanish
You must have an undergraduate degree and two years of experience working in a team environment and in research, analysis and report writing.
Also, you need experience using computer systems, computer applications and tools, and communication and social media apps.
Proficiency in Mandarin, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi or Spanish at a specialized level is required.
You must have knowledge of the CSIS mandate, the CSIS Act, and the Government of Canada's intelligence priorities related to national security.
The closing date is Thursday, October 29, 2026.
Communications Analyst
Salary: $99,392 to $120,917
Company: CSIS
Location: Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Gatineau and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You must be able to translate Mandarin, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi or Spanish into English or French.
An undergraduate degree is required, along with two years of experience working in a team environment and in research, analysis and report writing.
You also need to know how to use computer systems, computer applications and tools, and communication and social media apps.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.