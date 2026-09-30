Ontario completes latest push to raise highway speed limits
Ontario has completed its latest push to raise speed limits on provincial highways.
The government raised speed limits from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 kilometres per hour on nine sections of highways on Wednesday, capping off a summer of speed limit increases.
In June, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria announced the government's plan to get just under 90 per cent of the provincial highway network to a limit of 110 kilometres per hour.
Through the summer months, the province raised limits on more and more sections of roadway, including on highways 400, 401, 403, 407 and 417, until Wednesday's push rounded out the effort.
The province previously raised speed limits on 10 sections of highways in 2024 and six sections in 2022.
The government says speed limits were only increased on highways that had been designed to safely accommodate the higher speeds.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.
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