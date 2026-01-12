This dreamy Canadian city is one of the most 'affordable & romantic getaways' in the world
A world-class romantic getaway doesn't have to break the bank! 😍✨
Canadian lovebirds looking for a romantic getaway that won't empty their wallets just received compelling validation — a quaint Canadian city has been recognized internationally as one of the cheapest and most romantic getaways of 2026.
In December, U.S. News & World Report unveiled its Best Affordable Romantic Getaways for 2026 list, rating some of the world's most romantic yet affordable escapes.
The ranking examined destinations worldwide, analyzing accommodation costs, dining expenses, attractions, and overall romantic appeal to find locations that deliver exceptional experiences for budget-minded couples.
It placed Texas Hill Country first, celebrating its vineyard experiences, charming B&Bs, and wallet-friendly romantic offerings. Sonoma, California, secured second place, with San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, rounding out the top three.
Additional honorees included Georgia's Savannah, Oregon's Cannon Beach, Arizona's Sedona, and Puerto Rico — each presenting unique combinations of romance and reasonable pricing.
And, among these global destinations, Quebec City ranked 12th, earning praise for offering what the report calls "a European escape without the price tag."
The centuries-old French-Canadian gem, accessible within a day's drive from Toronto or just a few hours from Ottawa, serves up authentic cobblestone charm, architectural treasures, and an atmosphere tailor-made for romance — all without requiring overseas travel or excessive spending.
Budget-savvy travellers will appreciate that Quebec City's most captivating experiences come without admission fees.
Couples can explore the magnificent Notre-Dame de Québec Basilica-Cathedral at no charge, enjoy panoramic St. Lawrence River vistas from Dufferin Terrace, and meander through Old Quebec's labyrinthine streets, all without dipping into their wallets.
The city's pedestrian-friendly design in its historic quarter eliminates transportation expenses too, allowing visitors to allocate their funds toward memorable meals or treasures from Petit-Champlain, recognized as one of North America's oldest commercial districts.
The report highlights that romantic accommodations, including hotels and vacation properties, typically fall below $150 nightly — ensuring accessibility for couples seeking both atmosphere and affordability.
U.S. News' methodology combines equal weighting of public voting and editorial opinion, examining factors such as romantic ambiance, cultural offerings, culinary scenes, value propositions, attractions, and accessibility.
The publication's travel specialists also spend time evaluating each destination's couple-friendly amenities, intimate lodging options, atmospheric dining venues, and quintessentially romantic experiences.
Central and Eastern Canadian residents will find Quebec City's accessibility particularly attractive. The destination delivers a European-style romantic retreat minus the complications of international travel logistics or airfare expenses, creating an atmosphere that feels continents away despite being just a road trip from many major Canadian cities.
But there's another iconic Canadian spot on the list. Vancouver Island earned 8th place recognition as "one of Canada's more underrated spots," with the report highlighting Victoria's historical significance, botanical gardens, and expansive parks.
The ranking suggests couples explore Victoria by day, indulge in traditional afternoon tea, and enjoy farm-to-table dining by evening. For those seeking more remote experiences, Tofino offers pristine forests and exceptional whale-watching opportunities.
Both Canadian locations excel at providing personal experiences through boutique accommodations, independent inns, and intimate B&Bs — spots that foster connection and relaxation without premium pricing.
For couples marking special occasions or simply looking to reconnect, this international recognition proves Quebec City and Vancouver Island's statuses as world-class choices that don't require world-class spending. After all, sometimes the most romantic escapes are closer than we think.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
- A cozy Alberta small town was named one of the most romantic winter destinations in the world ›
- Ontario's 'most romantic vacation spot' has snow-covered villages surrounded by frosty lakes ›
- I spent a weekend in this dreamy Ontario village with cobblestone streets and alpine charm ›
- 5 of my favourite weekend getaways from Vancouver, from tiny islands to beach towns ›