Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 2 are out and there's a $70 million jackpot
So many Maxmillions and MaxPlus winners!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 2 are out now.
With this Lotto Max draw, a huge $70 million jackpot is up for grabs.
There are also Maxmillions worth $1 million each and MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each that you can win.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the Maxmillions winners and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 2?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 2 are 2, 4, 20, 23, 25, 41 and 47, with 26 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 1, 2, 13, 28, 37, 38 and 48
- 2, 6, 9, 18, 35, 46 and 50
- 3, 8, 14, 26, 33, 41 and 44
- 3, 23, 29, 34, 39, 44 and 45
- 5, 6, 13, 14, 17, 36 and 39
- 5, 6, 22, 37, 39, 42 and 47
- 7, 11, 21, 30, 32, 40 and 50
- 11, 12,14, 16, 33, 34 and 35
- 11, 28, 29, 31, 43, 44 and 50
- 17, 19, 20, 35, 38, 39 and 42
There is no winner of the $70 million jackpot in this draw.
But three Maxmillions have been won in Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic region, and 14 MaxPlus prizes have been won, including one that will be split between two winners.
The MaxPlus winning tickets have been sold in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 6 will offer a $75 million jackpot and 12 Maxmillions.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 29?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 29 were 6, 10, 13, 22, 23, 43 and 49. The bonus number was 17.
The Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 1, 3, 7, 16, 28, 49 and 50
- 1, 4, 12, 32, 39, 46 and 52
- 1, 11, 24, 39, 41, 46 and 50
- 1, 17, 21, 31, 33, 36 and 43
- 4, 14, 17, 18, 26, 30 and 36
- 11, 12, 13, 16, 28, 46 and 48
- 14, 17, 19, 26, 49, 50 and 52
- 15, 18, 19, 31, 38, 43 and 50
Nobody won the $65 million jackpot or any of the Maxmillions in Tuesday's draw.
But eight of the $100,000 MaxPlus prizes were won with tickets in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic region.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.