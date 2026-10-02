Boy, 16, charged with threatening Pickering school, manufacturing firearm parts

Pickering teen charged in school shooting threat
Pickering teen charged in school shooting threat
The Durham Regional Police East Division building is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday March 15, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Writer

Police say a 16-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at a Pickering, Ont., high school and making firearm parts with a 3D printer.

Durham regional police say they received reports from multiple sources, including international policing partners, about comments the suspect allegedly made online about printing a firearm for a shooting. 

They say that led investigators to search a home in Pickering on Thursday.

Police say a 3D printer and an incomplete part for a 3D-printable semi-automatic firearm called an Urutau were found and seized, along with electronic devices.

The 16-year-old from Pickering was arrested and charged with uttering threats and manufacturing firearm parts.

Police say the teen was held for a bail hearing. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Toronto Canada News News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canadians could get up to $3,500 from these government payments in October

Payments of the grocery benefit, CCB, OAS, and other benefits are going out this month.

CSIS is hiring for jobs that pay up to $120,000 and you need to know these foreign languages

You must be a Canadian citizen to work as a communications analyst.

Canadians say they avoid shopping at these grocery stores and discount retailers made the list

"With the prices now, I essentially shop at any store that has flyer items I can afford."

Here's how much money you can get from the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit this month

The federal grocery benefit replaced the GST/HST credit.

Minimum wage hikes set to begin across five provinces

Minimum wages rising in five provinces

Woman accused of sexually assaulting student while working at Hamilton public school

Woman accused of sexually assaulting student

Michael J. Fox promoted to companion level of Order of Canada

Michael J. Fox honoured at Rideau Hall

Police Watchdog investigating after man jumps from Metro Vancouver bridge

IIO investigates after B.C. man jumps from bridge

Sexual assault case against 'Trailer Park Boys' actor Mike Smith dismissed

Sexual assault case against Mike Smith dismissed