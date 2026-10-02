Boy, 16, charged with threatening Pickering school, manufacturing firearm parts
Police say a 16-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at a Pickering, Ont., high school and making firearm parts with a 3D printer.
Durham regional police say they received reports from multiple sources, including international policing partners, about comments the suspect allegedly made online about printing a firearm for a shooting.
They say that led investigators to search a home in Pickering on Thursday.
Police say a 3D printer and an incomplete part for a 3D-printable semi-automatic firearm called an Urutau were found and seized, along with electronic devices.
The 16-year-old from Pickering was arrested and charged with uttering threats and manufacturing firearm parts.
Police say the teen was held for a bail hearing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.
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