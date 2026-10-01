Canadians could get up to $3,500 from these government payments in October
Payments of the grocery benefit, CCB, OAS, and other benefits are going out this month.
Many government payments are going out to eligible Canadians in October.
You could receive hundreds of dollars or even thousands of dollars from the federal government this month.
That includes the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, Old Age Security, the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit and Canada Pension Plan.
Service Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) are responsible for administering these federal benefits on monthly, quarterly and other payment schedules.
If you're eligible for a payment, the money will be issued as a direct deposit into your bank account or a paper cheque delivered to your mailbox, depending on your preferred payment method with the CRA and Service Canada.
Whether you're expecting your first payment or another installment of these benefits, here's what you need to know about the benefits, the payment dates in October and the payment amounts.
Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit
CRA issues Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments quarterly.
It's a tax-free payment to help individuals and families with low and modest incomes manage the "rising costs of everyday essentials" like groceries.
With the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment in October, you could get up to $169.75 if you're a single individual or up to $222.50 if you're married or have a common-law partner.
The additional amount for children is up to $58.50 for each eligible child under 19 years old and up to $111.25 for the first eligible child in a single-parent family.
The next Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment date is Monday, October 5, 2026.
Advanced Canada Workers Benefit
CRA issues Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payments in January, July and October.
It's part of the Canada Workers Benefit, which is a refundable tax credit to help individuals and families who are working and earning a low income, and includes a basic amount and a disability supplement.
The maximum basic amount based on the 2025 tax year is $1,633 for single individuals and $2,813 for families.
The maximum disability supplement amount is $843 for single individuals and $843 for families.
However, the maximum amounts vary for residents of Quebec, Nunavut and Alberta.
If you're entitled to receive the Canada Workers Benefit, you'll receive up to 50% of your benefit amount in advance payments.
The next Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payment date is Friday, October 9, 2026.
Canada Disability Benefit
Service Canada issues the Canada Disability Benefit payments monthly.
It provides direct financial support to people with disabilities who are 18 to 64 years old.
Payment amounts for this federal benefit are based on your adjusted family net income. The maximum you can receive in October is $204.20.
The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, October 15, 2026.
Canada Child Benefit
CRA issues Canada Child Benefit payments each month.
It's a tax-free monthly payment to help families with the cost of raising children under 18 years old, and it can also include amounts for the child disability benefit and related provincial and territorial programs.
Payment amounts depend on the number of children in your care, the age of your children, and your adjusted family net income reported on your previous year's tax return.
With the October payment, you can get up to $679.75 for each child under six years of age and $573.58 for each child six to 17 years of age.
The next Canada Child Benefit payment date is Tuesday, October 20, 2026.
Old Age Security
Service Canada issues Old Age Security payments monthly.
It's a taxable pension for people 65 years of age and older, and it can also include the Guaranteed Income Supplement, allowances and other benefits.
The amount of money you get from Old Age Security depends on the age you start receiving your pension, whether you're over 75 years old and eligible for the increased pension, your net income, and how long you've lived in Canada.
With the October payment, the maximum Old Age Security amount is $762.50 at age 65 and $838.75 at age 75.
That's an increase of $10.53 for beneficiaries at age 65 and 11.58 for beneficiaries at age 75 from payment amounts in September, August and July.
The next Old Age Security payment date is Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
Canada Pension Plan
Service Canada issues Canada Pension Plan payments every month.
It's a taxable benefit that replaces part of your income when you retire, and payments can also include amounts for disability, children's and survivor benefits.
The amount of your retirement pension depends on the age you start receiving the pension, how much and for how long you contributed to the Canada Pension Plan, and your earnings throughout your working life.
The maximum monthly Canada Pension Plan payment at age 65 in 2026 is $1,507.65.
The average monthly Canada Pension Plan payment for new beneficiaries at age 65 is $858.34 in October.
The next Canada Pension Plan payment date is Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
Veteran disability benefits
Service Canada issues Pain and Suffering Compensation and Disability Pension payments monthly.
These veteran disability benefits are tax-free monthly payments meant to support the well-being of veterans.
The amount you receive depends on the degree to which your condition is related to your service and the severity of your condition, including its impact on your quality of life.
Pain and Suffering Compensation can be a lifetime monthly payment or a lump sum payment.
You can receive $70.99 to $1,419.82 in October from the Pain and Suffering Compensation benefit.
Disability Pension is a lifetime monthly benefit with higher payment amounts if you have dependents, such as a spouse, a common-law partner and/or children.
You can receive $175.67 to $3,513.48 if you're a single individual. The additional amount is $43.92 to $878.37 if you have a spouse, and $13.18 to $456.75 if you have children.
The next veteran disability benefits payment date is Thursday, October 29, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.