Woman accused of sexually assaulting student while working at Hamilton public school
Police say a 30-year-old woman who worked in a Hamilton public school has been charged with sexually assaulting a student.
Investigators say the woman was fraudulently working as an educational assistant in the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board when she met the complainant.
They say the student required supports and their family believed the suspect was a qualified respite worker.
Police allege the woman began meeting with the student outside of her role at the school last fall and that's when the alleged offences took place.
The woman has been charged with sexual assault, assault, voyeurism and uttering death threats.
Police say she is currently behind bars on other charges.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.
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