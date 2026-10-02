Michael J. Fox to be promoted within Order of Canada at Rideau Hall today

Michael J. Fox to be honoured at Rideau Hall
Michael J. Fox to be honoured at Rideau Hall
Michael J. Fox speaks at an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the sci-fi adventure film "Back to the Future," in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Writer

The actor and Parkinson’s disease advocate Michael J. Fox is set to be honoured at Rideau Hall this morning.

Fox, who is already a member of the Order of Canada, is being promoted to a companion in a ceremony hosted by Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour.

Rideau Hall says the honour stems from Fox's "powerful global advocacy and unflinching honesty about Parkinson's."

Parkinson’s is a progressive nervous system disorder that results in tremors, stiffness and slowness, and is linked to depression and memory problems.

Fox has raised $2.5 billion for research into the disease and has shared candid experiences about the challenges faced by those living with its symptoms.

He is among 51 people expected at a ceremony today where they will be inducted into, or promoted to a higher level, within the Order of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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