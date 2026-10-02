TTC is hiring drivers and you can make up to $43 an hour without a degree

Customer service experience is required.

red and white ttc sign in front of building

TTC sign.

Julian Gentile | Unsplash
Senior Writer

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is hiring drivers for buses, streetcars, subways and other transit vehicles.

You don't need a university degree or college diploma to make up to $43 an hour.

Currently, the city's transit agency is staffing Transit Operator positions for various vehicles, such as buses, streetcars, subways, light rail transit and Wheel-Trans buses.

This position requires a minimum 40-hour work week, and you must be available to work different schedules and shifts, like nights, split shifts, weekends and holidays.

Duties of a Transit Operator with the TTC include:

  • operating transit vehicles in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, operating procedures and TTC safety requirements
  • maintaining an awareness of road, traffic, weather, vehicle, customer and operating conditions
  • responding to potential hazards, service disruptions, changing conditions and emergencies
  • providing customers with accurate information about fares, service routes, schedules, short turns, delays, diversions, emergencies, and transit policies and regulations
  • making clear and timely announcements to customers, including identifying connecting route locations and communicating service information
  • assisting customers with mobility and accessibility needs by following procedures for vehicle equipment, door-to-door pick-up and drop-off, and onboard securement

The salary for these TTC jobs is $33.45 to $43.66 an hour, and since a minimum 40-hour work week is required, you can make at least $69,576 to $90,812 a year.

You must have a high school diploma or its recognized equivalent and prior frontline face-to-face customer service experience.

Also, you need a valid Ontario Class G driver's license and meet all the standards of a Class CZ license for bus operators or a Class F license for Wheel-Trans operators.

The ability to read, understand and apply written rules, operating procedures and safety requirements is required, along with the ability to follow verbal instructions and write legibly.

You must have knowledge of the GTA's major roads, intersections, institutions and surrounding areas.

The deadline to apply for these TTC jobs is Friday, October 23, 2026.

Transit Operator

Salary: $33.45 to $43.66 an hour

Company: TTC

Location: Various locations

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or its recognized equivalent and prior frontline face-to-face customer service experience.

Also, you need a valid Ontario Class G driver's license and meet all the standards of a Class CZ license for bus operators or a Class F license for Wheel-Trans operators.

Knowledge of the GTA's major roads, intersections, institutions and surrounding areas is required.

You must be able to read, understand and apply written rules, operating procedures and safety requirements, follow verbal instructions, and write legibly.

Apply Online

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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