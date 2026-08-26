TTC is hiring in Toronto and you can make up to $144,000 a year with these jobs
You don't need a university degree for some positions.
Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is hiring for many positions in the city right now.
Some are high-paying jobs with salaries close to or more than $100,000 a year!
The city's transit agency has openings in human resources, garage operations, cybersecurity and other work areas.
These TTC jobs have various education and experience requirements, and some positions don't need a university degree.
If you want to work with the transit agency, here's what you need to know about the jobs that are currently being staffed.
Employee Lifecycle Specialist
Salary: $80,353 to $100,445.80
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a post-secondary education in a relevant discipline and several years of experience in payroll administration and/or human resources, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Also, you must have experience in:
- SAP products like SuccessFactors Employee Central, Learning Management, Recruitment/Onboarding, SAP Payroll/Benefits and C4C
- delivering customer service to a diverse clientele
An understanding of the Employment Standards Act for leave of absence and termination processes is required.
You must be able to plan and prioritize workloads based on process and payroll deadlines, and look up information and ensure compliance with TTC's collective agreements and corporate policies.
Also, you need mathematical skills to process high-volume transactions and communication skills to process payroll information and deal with inquiries.
Working knowledge of customer service is required for this job.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, August 30, 2026.
Senior Compensation Consultant, Performance and Job Architecture
Salary: $115,570 to $144,526.20
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree or college diploma in a related discipline such as human resources and relevant experience, or an equivalent combination of education and training.
That experience must be in:
- developing and maintaining the organization's job architecture framework, including job families, career streams, levels, and role classifications
- developing, implementing, and using an HRIS system such as SAP, Oracle, or similar
Knowledge of compensation principles, concepts, practices, and processes, including job evaluation, pay levels/bands, salary schedules, salary/wage administration principles and pay equity, is required.
You must also have knowledge of relevant compensation issues and legislation.
Analytical, problem-solving, project management and research skills are required.
You need the ability to use a computer, including Word, PowerPoint, and Excel applications, for statistical analysis and presentations.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, August 30, 2026.
Divisional Assistant Manager
Salary: $115,570 to $144,526.20
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a post-secondary degree or diploma, or an equivalent combination of education and several years of related work experience, including supervisory experience with operational activities.
Knowledge of business practices and procedures for employee safety and union/management relations, and the policies, legislation and initiatives affecting customers, employees and work practices is required.
You also need working knowledge of computers and computer technologies that are relevant to the duties of this job.
Communication, organizational, presentation, public speaking, analytical, investigative, problem-solving, and leadership skills are required.
You must have supervisory skills to manage, motivate, counsel, coach, discipline, commend, and assess employees.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's licence is required.
The deadline to apply is Monday, August 31, 2026.
Garage Operations Assistant
Salary: $64,355.20 to $80,462.20
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have completed secondary school and a few years of related work experience, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Knowledge of modern office methods, procedures, practices and equipment is required.
You need to be proficient in computerized applications related to the work (including word processing programs and spreadsheet applications) and have good keyboarding skills.
Also, you must have communication and organizational skills.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's licence is required to drive to different TTC garages.
The deadline to apply is Monday, August 31, 2026.
Cybersecurity Risk Specialist
Salary: $100,318.40 to $125,434.40
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in computer science, information security, cybersecurity or a related field, plus work experience in cybersecurity risk management, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
Also, you must have experience in:
- cybersecurity governance, risk and compliance
- information technology using Microsoft and Linux platforms
- security frameworks (such as NIST CSF, ISO/IEC 27001/27002, and SOC2) and creation of policies, standards and procedures
- privacy and security requirements such as PHIPA, PIPEDA, MFIPPA, Canada's anti-spam legislation (CASL), ISO IEC 27001, ISA IEC 62443, PCI DSS
- information security management, governance, and compliance principles, practices, laws, rules and regulations
An understanding of information technology systems and processes, network infrastructure, data architecture, data processes, and protocols is required.
You must have communication, analytical, problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
It's also required that you have the ability to weigh the relative costs and benefits of potential actions and identify the most appropriate solution,
The deadline to apply is Friday, September 4, 2026.
System Planner
Salary: $91,109 to $113,895
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a post-secondary diploma or degree in planning or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.s
Experience with data analysis and knowledge of urban transportation planning, statistics and policy development, along with related economic, environmental, political and social issues, is required.
You must be able to manage complex projects, independently conduct research studies, and use Microsoft programs including Excel and PowerPoint.
Also, you need technical and report-writing skills to report on data and trends.
Communication, analytical, organizational, interpersonal, and presentation skills are required as well.
The deadline to apply is Monday, August 31, 2026.
Technician, Non-Destructive Testing, Track
Salary: $91,109.20 to $113,895.60
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a college diploma or university degree in a related discipline or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Also, you must have experience in the operations, techniques and procedures for non-destructive testing.
It's required that you have Canadian General Standards Board (CGSB) Standard 48.9712 certifications in Level 2 Ultrasonic, Level 2 Magnetic Particle and Level 2 Liquid Penetrant.
You must have a Level 1 Welding Inspector CSA Standard W178.2 certification as well.
Knowledge of civil (railways) or mechanical (strength of materials) engineering principles, methods, procedures and practices is required.
Also, you need knowledge of mathematics (specifically trigonometry and algebra), basic research procedures and field survey techniques.
Familiarity with the use and care of non-destructive testing equipment and electronics is required for this job.
You need analytical, problem-solving, verbal communication and writing skills, along with knowledge of PC databases and spreadsheets.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's licence is also required.
The deadline to apply is Monday, August 31, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.