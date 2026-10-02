Two charged with murder after eastern Ontario man's body found in burned car

Two people charged with murder of Ontario man
Two people charged with murder of Ontario man
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Provincial police say two people have been charged with murder after a dead man was found inside a burned vehicle last month in eastern Ontario.

Police say they were called to a vehicle fire in a wooded area in Mississippi Mills, west of Ottawa, on Sept. 11.

They found the body of 37-year-old Colin Campbell inside.

Police say they eventually tracked down two suspects in Regina, Sask., where they were arrested on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old and a 33-year-old from Arnprior, Ont., were each charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police say both accused remain in custody.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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