Two charged with murder after eastern Ontario man's body found in burned car
Two people charged with murder of Ontario man
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer
Oct 02, 2026, 3:44 PM
Provincial police say two people have been charged with murder after a dead man was found inside a burned vehicle last month in eastern Ontario.
Police say they were called to a vehicle fire in a wooded area in Mississippi Mills, west of Ottawa, on Sept. 11.
They found the body of 37-year-old Colin Campbell inside.
Police say they eventually tracked down two suspects in Regina, Sask., where they were arrested on Wednesday.
A 37-year-old and a 33-year-old from Arnprior, Ont., were each charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.
Police say both accused remain in custody.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.
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