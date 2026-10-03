This little village in Ontario is a fall gem with dreamy lake views and cozy shops

It's a magical spot to soak up the season. 🍂

A person standing by fall trees. Right: A person standing outside a shop.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

The fall season was made for crisp autumn strolls, cozy cafes, and visits to charming little towns. If you're looking for a quaint village that will give you all those fall feels, you might want to plan a trip to this little gem in Ontario.

Located 2 hours from Toronto, the small but cozy destination boasts dreamy lake views, charming shops and eateries, and stunning autumn colours.

Bala is a rustic little community located in Muskoka. Like the rest of Muskoka, the town comes alive in the fall, with vibrant foliage, crisp autumn air, and cozy charm.

Perched where Lake Muskoka meets the Moon River, this little town is considered a "must-visit" by Discover Muskoka and is especially picturesque when the leaves change.

You can pop into some of Bala's cute shops, where you'll find everything from candles to knit sweaters and more.

Since it isn't a fall outing without a coffee and treat, you'll want to stop by Jack & Stella, which features everything from lattes and pastries to boozy drinks and dinner dishes. It's also home to clothing and cottage decor, where you can browse all sorts of goods.

You can also visit Oliver's Cafe or, if you're looking for something sweet, Cacao Boys, a chocolate shop and cafe.

There's another reason to visit Bala during the autumn months. According to Discover Musoka, "fall is Bala's time to shine" due to the cranberry harvest.

"Visitors flock to the Cranberry Capital of Ontario throughout the entire month of October to see the stunning fall colours, and to experience the annual harvest in all of its glory! The fall colours in Bala are seemingly even more beautiful with the addition of the bright and cheerful cranberry red," the website says.

The cranberry harvest takes place each year at Bala's Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery. There are several themed experiences you can enjoy, including the iconic Cranberry Plunge, where you can wade through a bog filled with berries.

The farm also offers wagon tours, trails, cranberry-themed treats, fruit wines, and more.

From October 16 to 18, Bala's annual Cranberry Festival is taking place, with photo ops, cranberry treats, and more.

With its harvest charm, fiery foliage and charming shops, Bala is a dreamy spot to spend a fall day.

Discover Muskoka website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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