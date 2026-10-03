Ontario is home to a mini Switzerland with cobblestone streets and stunning fall colours
It's a road trip from Toronto.
If you've been dreaming of mountains draped in autumn hues and cozy European villages, you might want to add this Ontario destination to your fall bucket list.
With cobblestone streets, a European-like feel, and endless alpine charm, it's like a mini trip overseas, and it's even more stunning during the harvest season.
Set along the shores of Georgian Bay, this Ontario destination has been dubbed the "Switzerland of Ontario" thanks to its Alpine-like views and European vibes.
While you won't find the actual Swiss Alps here, the rolling landscape and mountain-town scenery might just make you feel like you've left Ontario.
Blue Mountain Village is a magical fall destination, featuring a tapestry of fall foliage, cozy shops, and dreamy mountain views.
Situated about two hours from Toronto, the pedestrian-friendly village sits at the foot of the Blue Mountains and has "autumn getaway" written all over it.
As you wander through the village's cobblestone streets, you'll find quaint shops, cafés and restaurants around every corner, featuring everything from cozy candles to pumpkin spice lattes.
There's no shortage of things to do in the area, especially during the fall.
You don't want to miss a ride on the open-air gondola, which takes you soaring over a patchwork of red and gold leaves.
Another must-do is the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster, which speeds through a forest of autumn hues.
Other attractions include paddling around the pond, flying through the air on the zipline, climbing the high ropes, and biking.
In the evening, you can explore AGORA: Path of Light, an illuminated pathway that winds through a forest.
You'll also want to explore some of the region's trails. Blue Mountain boasts over 30 kilometres of scenic trails that wind through stunning fall foliage along the Niagara Escarpment.
From October 10 to 11, the destination is hosting its annual Apple Harvest Festival, featuring live music, harvest-inspired dining, attractions, and more, all set against a backdrop of "fiery fall colours and crisp mountain air."
While you're in the area, you can pop over to the quaint town of Collingwood, located just minutes from Blue Mountain Village. The town boasts charming streets, cozy cafés, and more autumn charm.
Whether you're looking for a fall day trip from Toronto or a weekend getaway surrounded by stunning scenery, Blue Mountain Village offers a taste of Europe without leaving Ontario.
With its cobblestone streets, Alpine-inspired buildings, and red-and-gold backdrop, it's not hard to see why the village has been called a little slice of Switzerland in Ontario.
Blue Mountain Village
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.