Three dead, four injured after crash involving trucks on rural Saskatchewan road
Mounties in Saskatchewan say a woman and two girls are dead, and a man from the United States is facing charges, after a truck trying to pass a semi collided with an SUV.
RCMP say they responded to a call for the crash on a rural road near Foam Lake, a small town located southeast of Saskatoon, at around noon on Friday.
Three people in the SUV — including the 40-year-old woman driving the car, an eight-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl — were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a man who was also in the SUV was taken to hospital by helicopter in serious condition, and the semi driver was not injured.
The truck driver and a truck passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a second passenger, also in the truck, was flown to hospital with serious injuries.
RCMP say a 40-year-old man from Sumter, South Carolina, has been arrested and charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
He is set to appear in court on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.
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