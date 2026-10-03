Three dead, four injured after crash involving trucks on rural Saskatchewan road

One woman and two girls dead in Sask crash
One woman and two girls dead in Sask crash
An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Writer

Mounties in Saskatchewan say a woman and two girls are dead, and a man from the United States is facing charges, after a truck trying to pass a semi collided with an SUV.

RCMP say they responded to a call for the crash on a rural road near Foam Lake, a small town located southeast of Saskatoon, at around noon on Friday.

Three people in the SUV — including the 40-year-old woman driving the car, an eight-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a man who was also in the SUV was taken to hospital by helicopter in serious condition, and the semi driver was not injured.

The truck driver and a truck passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a second passenger, also in the truck, was flown to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say a 40-year-old man from Sumter, South Carolina, has been arrested and charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He is set to appear in court on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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