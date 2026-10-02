Police say one dead, one critical after crash north of Winnipeg
Manitoba police say a 22-year-old man has died after a speeding vehicle crashed into his SUV north of Winnipeg.
The crash happened Thursday night north of Gimli on Highway 8, about 50 kilometres from where four teens died in a crash in early September.
RCMP say the 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
A passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP say an officer saw the vehicle speed by on the highway before colliding with the SUV that was turning west.
They say officers continue to investigate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.
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