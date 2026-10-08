Man accused in deadly Saskatchewan crash killing woman and girls gets $20K cash bail
A truck driver involved in a crash in Saskatchewan that killed a woman and two girls has been released on a $20,000 cash bail and can go back to the United States.
The court-imposed conditions on 40-year-old Kelly Knopf also include he must return to Canada to address the charges.
Knopf, who's from South Carolina, is accused of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.
His lawyer, Brian Pfefferle, says his client plans to comply with the conditions and is grateful the Crown agreed to his release.
RCMP has said the man was driving a truck last week when he allegedly smashed into an SUV while trying to pass a semi on a rural road near Foam Lake, Sask., northeast of Regina.
Three people in the SUV were killed, including the 40-year-old woman driving the car and two girls, who were eight and five years old.
Mounties say a man who was also in the SUV was taken to hospital in serious condition and the semi driver was not injured.
Pfefferle says his client is returning to the United States to treat his injuries caused by the crash.
Knopf is scheduled to make another court appearance in Wadena, Sask., on Jan. 21.
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