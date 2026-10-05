Driver involved in Saskatchewan crash is grieving deaths of woman, girls: lawyer

Driver in crash grieving deaths of woman, girls
Driver in crash grieving deaths of woman, girls
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

A lawyer for the truck driver involved in a deadly crash in Saskatchewan that killed a woman and two girls says the man is overwhelmed with grief. 

Brian Pfefferle says his client, Kelly Knopf, plans to fully co-operate with authorities as the case moves through court. 

RCMP has said the 40-year-old was driving a truck Friday when he allegedly smashed into an SUV while trying to pass a semi on a rural road near Foam Lake, Sask., northeast of Regina.

Three people in the SUV were killed, including the 40-year-old woman driving the car and two girls, who were eight and five years old.

Mounties say a man who was also in the SUV was taken to hospital in serious condition and the semi driver was not injured. 

Knopf, who's from the United States, as well as two other passengers, were also taken to hospital.

Knopf is facing charges for dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm. 

Pfefferle says his client was on a hunting trip in Saskatchewan, and he remains hospitalized with serious injuries. 

He says Knopf is scheduled to appear in Yorkton court on Wednesday. 

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